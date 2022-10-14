Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amy Jane David: Making the ‘Magic Hour’ a lifestyle
Amy Jane David isn’t just a caricatured Warren Miller-copying, tear-drop trailer-living, parking lot apres burrito-eating pow-chaser. Though she’s a featured on-snow star in Teton Gravity Research’s (TGR) “Magic Hour,” which makes it’s Vail debut on Sunday at Vail Mountain School at 7 p.m., the content creating Swiss army knife does more than rip crazy lines. She’s a writer, media producer and advocate for women empowerment in the backcountry square — where her niche was carved by her intellect as much as her Icelandic planks.
Olympian Bode Miller and Andy Wirth kill plans for ski academy at Granby Ranch
Less than a year after Olympian Bode Miller announced he was going to open the first-ever Bode Miller Ski Academy at Granby Ranch Resort in Grand County, he and business partner, Andy Wirth, reported that they have terminated the deal. Wirth and Miller made a splash when they unveiled plans...
Aspen Daily News
Meeting in the middle: Colorado Extreme breaks ground on midvalley rink
Down Catherine Store Road outside Carbondale, the falling leaves on Friday indicated the transition from autumn into the winter months. The gold and red will transition to gray and white. The last drops of rain will crystallize into snow — and ice. Tucked away just east of the Carbondale...
Questions with comedians: Vail Comedy Show welcomes Sam Tallent this week
Vail Comedy Show is back Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sarah’s Lounge in the Christiania Lodge in Vail Village with headliner Sam Tallent. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com. Doors are at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sam Tallent is a comedian and author who was born and raised...
Orphaned bear cub camps out under Eagle deck
Locals’ heartstrings are being pulled by an unexpected new neighbor — a young black bear who has been finding shelter beneath a front porch in Eagle. The cub has been living in the neighborhood since its mother was struck and killed by a car on Oct. 6. and residents are beginning to worry for its well-being.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Hygee: Salida Makes the List of Top Nine Coziest Colorado Small Towns
It’s the time of year when we’re layering on sweaters and blankets, and to celebrate the winter season, the dating reviews website MyDatingAdviser.com has ranked the coziest small towns in the USA. The new study that compared 170 of the coziest small towns in the U.S. In the nationwide study, Salida came in #103 of the 170 towns in the survey. But in Colorado, not only did Salida make the list, it ranks in the top nine coziest small towns in Colorado.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
Vail Symposium names James Kenly as its new director
Following the announcement of Kris Sabel’s retirement as executive director at Vail Symposium at the end of 2022, Vail Symposium Chairman Dale Mosier has announced that James Kenly will take over as executive director of the organization starting in 2023. Kenly will succeed Kris Sabel who will retire at the end of this year. Vail Symposium, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs for the Vail Valley, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Watch: Fat bear visits front door in Evergreen
Bears are fattening up for winter by eating up to 20,000 calories each day right now.
Vail, PrimaVail to host free homebuyer class
The town of Vail and PrimaVail are teaming up to host “Vail 81657: A Homebuyer’s Guide for the Local.”. The class is free and will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Grand View Room, located on the top deck of the Lionshead parking structure. Yeti’s Grind will be providing coffee and tea and breakfast bites will also be available.
Vail to host housing lottery for Vail Heights condo
On Wednesday, the town of Vail announced it would host a lottery drawing for the sale of a deed-restricted home at Vail Heights Condominiums. The 552-square-foot property is a one-bedroom, one-bath home located at 2059 Chamonix Lane #10 in West Vail for $422,000. Qualification info can be found at VailGov.com/currentlistings...
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
Breeding frenzy: If you love wildlife, let large animals be during their annual fall mating season
What is the rut and how are humans impacting the rut?. The rut is probably the most vital event in a species’ yearly life cycle. The rut is the mating season, usually fall, for many large mammals. It generally involves migration through wildlife corridors to a specific rutting site.
Behind the scenes of President Biden’s visit to Eagle County
It’s not every day that the president pays a visit to Eagle County. While Joe Biden’s whirlwind trip from the airport in Gypsum up to Camp Hale via motorcade and then back onto Air Force One before flying off to California brought the Secret Service, White House staff and numerous people to town from Washington D.C., it was also made possible thanks to the coordination of many local individuals, businesses, agencies and organizations.
In their words: What Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument means to Eagle County
On a historic day in Eagle County, lots of people had lots to say about President Joe Biden’s visit to designate his administration’s first national monument. Here’s a roundup of quotes from elected officials and locals on the significance of the new Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Snowboarder involved in Eldora skier's death pleads not guilty
The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays. Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez.
Biden designates Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, preserving history and conserving precious landscapes
CAMP HALE, Eagle County — “Mr. President, welcome to Camp Hale, welcome to Colorado,” proclaimed Sen. Michael Bennet on Wednesday to a large round of applause from U.S. Forest Service employees, Eagle County locals and statewide dignitaries, all gathered for the designation of The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument.
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan envisions bigger grandstands, RV park, new building
The Eagle County Fairgrounds loses money every year. But are improvements worth the costs?. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently heard a presentation from Crossroads Consultants about a new master plan for the fairgrounds. No decisions have been made, but it’s an ambitious plan, with elements including expanding seating at the rodeo arena, relocating the county animal shelter and adding a 100-space RV park with other areas for tent camping.
President Biden visits Eagle County to designate national monument at Camp Hale
CAMP HALE — President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday in Eagle County on Air Force One and traveled to Camp Hale above Red Cliff via motorcade to sign a declaration establishing the administration’s first national monument. The Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument is the product of more than a...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
970K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0