ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews

Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. POLITICS
dallasexpress.com

Gov. Abbott: Expand New DHS Rule That Returns Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new rules on Wednesday specifically aimed at dealing with an influx of unlawful entry by migrants from Venezuela along the Southwest border. Any Venezuelans who enter the U.S. by unlawfully crossing the border will be immediately sent back to Mexico under Title 42,...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy