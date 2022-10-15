Read full article on original website
Venezuelan migrants surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under new Biden admin policy
A group of roughly 30 Venezuelan migrants were surprised to learn that they will be returned to Mexico under a new Department of Homeland Security policy announced on Wednesday. Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins approached the migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, shortly after they were apprehended Thursday. "Did you know...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY — (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the...
KSAT 12
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
US News and World Report
Venezuelans Fret Over New U.S. Border Plan, Saying 'We Can't Go Back'
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (Reuters) - Venezuelan migrants stranded on the U.S.-Mexico border on Thursday worried they might never reach the United States after a bilateral deal this week sought to put a lid on a recent sharp increase in crossings by the South Americans. Under the plan announced Wednesday, Washington...
U.S. will return Venezuelans crossing illegally to Mexico, but opens new pathway to asylum
The United States and Mexico have agreed on a program intended to reduce a record flow of Venezuelan migrants to the U.S. southern border, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.
Venezuelan migrants in shock and limbo after new US immigration plan
"The news hit me like a bucket of cold water," says Alejaidys Morey, a 30-year-old Venezuelan woman, who until this week was planning to start traveling towards the United States.
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews
Caracas on Saturday freed seven detained Americans -- including five oil executives -- in exchange for the release of two nephews of Venezuela's first lady who were jailed in the United States for drug trafficking. - Oil executives freed - Five of the seven freed Americans were executives of the Citgo oil corporation, detained in 2017 while on a business trip to the South American country and accused of corruption.
U.S. may extend humanitarian migrant access beyond Venezuelans, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The United States has told Mexico it will consider granting humanitarian access for migrants of other nationalities following an accord this week for Venezuelans, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.
dallasexpress.com
Gov. Abbott: Expand New DHS Rule That Returns Venezuelan Migrants to Mexico
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced new rules on Wednesday specifically aimed at dealing with an influx of unlawful entry by migrants from Venezuela along the Southwest border. Any Venezuelans who enter the U.S. by unlawfully crossing the border will be immediately sent back to Mexico under Title 42,...
Record number of migrants pass through El Paso in September
El Paso Sector border agents came across a record number of unauthorized migrants in September, many of them asylum-seekers from Venezuela quickly placed on parole and released.
New wave of migrants puts US and other countries to the test
In the almost complete darkness before midnight in the Caribbean Sea, a scream suddenly pierces the crash of the waves and wind.
Florida Border Patrol agents arrest Cuban migrants after they make landfall on windsurfing boards
Border Patrol agents in the Miami sector apprehended two illegal immigrants after they made landfall in the Florida Keys with windsurf boards.
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
Buses brought the border to New York City. Soon emergency tents will house hundreds of migrants
New York City has put up massive white tents on Randall's Island to house hundreds of newly arrived migrants, the latest signs of a fast-moving "emergency" straining the city's shelter system.
Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants
Two years ago, candidate Joe Biden loudly denounced President Donald Trump for immigration policies that inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
