‘Soft landing’ or ‘pain’?: Forecasting economy’s impact on midterms is trickier than the weather

By John T. Bennett
Roll Call Online
 2 days ago
Related
Autoblog

Biden says new action on U.S. gasoline prices coming next week

President Joe Biden again criticized high U.S. gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation. “The price of gas is still too high and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said at an event in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week,” he added, without elaboration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WREG

US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Biden's inflation disaster

President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KULR8

President Biden comments on current state of economy

BILLINGS, Mont. - With inflation, the cost of living going up and fluctuating gas prices, many Americans are feeling a pinch on their wallets. Many people and experts have been speculating about the state of the economy for months and the word “recession” has been used throughout several of those discussions.
BILLINGS, MT

