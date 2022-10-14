‘Soft landing’ or ‘pain’?: Forecasting economy’s impact on midterms is trickier than the weather

Read full article on original website
The White House is reportedly weighing a controversial measure to lower gas prices ahead of midterm elections
The Biden administration has asked the Energy Department to look into whether a ban on gas exports would lower pump prices for American drivers, CNN reported.
Biden slammed for claiming 8.2% inflation shows ‘progress:’ ‘What planet is this guy on?’
President Biden’s comments attacking Republicans following the latest inflation report on Thursday were slammed on social media for being tone-deaf and threatening.
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Republicans hammer Biden for failed prediction that inflation had peaked last December
President Biden found himself on the receiving end of Republican fire over his failed prediction last December that the high inflation facing Americans had peaked.
Biden tells gas stations to cut prices at the pump for American drivers: 'Do it now'
Global oil prices are falling, but that's not been reflected in US gas prices, President Joe Biden said Monday, as he criticized high profits.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
Autoblog
Biden says new action on U.S. gasoline prices coming next week
President Joe Biden again criticized high U.S. gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation. “The price of gas is still too high and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said at an event in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week,” he added, without elaboration.
Biden seeks to downplay final, hot inflation report before midterm elections
President Joe Biden responded to Thursday's higher-than-expected September consumer price index report by reiterating that combating inflation and lowering prices for families remains his "top priority."
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
A recession is "a contraction in economic activity," according to experts. During a recession, there is a range of decline spread across the economy.
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden's 'No. 1 focus' is lowering prices before inflation report
President Joe Biden is committed to decreasing consumer prices before the release of September's inflation numbers, according to the White House. The "No. 1 focus" of Biden's economic plan is "lowering costs for the American people, making sure that we are tackling inflation," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
Why isn’t inflation slowing?
Here are five reasons why inflation keeps rising even as the economy slows.
Inflation and bond yields are peaking as demand destruction starts to dominate, economist says
Inflation and bond yields are close to peaking, according to top economist Komal Sri-Kumar. He also told CNBC that he expects a severe recession in the wake of monetary tightening and inflation. "I think we are reaching the point where demand destruction is going to dominate over supply uncertainties, and...
WREG
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
Washington Examiner
Biden's inflation disaster
President Joe Biden deserves an "F" for economic policy, especially policy on inflation . The Federal Reserve is at war against inflation . But it is losing. The September consumer price index report released last week offered a shockingly bad number. In spite of aggressive interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, inflation is rising, not falling.
KULR8
President Biden comments on current state of economy
BILLINGS, Mont. - With inflation, the cost of living going up and fluctuating gas prices, many Americans are feeling a pinch on their wallets. Many people and experts have been speculating about the state of the economy for months and the word “recession” has been used throughout several of those discussions.
Senator Joni Ernst Campaigns with Ohio GOP U.S. Senate Nominee J.D. Vance
His message in the final weeks of Ohio’s U.S. Senate race echoed claims from his most recent campaign ad — after 20 years in office, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan has had plenty of chances but few accomplishments.
