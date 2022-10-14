ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger could affect 100s of stores in North Texas

By Nick Starling
 2 days ago

Kroger and Albertson's grocery stores announce plans for a merger 02:28

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On Friday morning, the Albertsons and Kroger grocery store chains announced their intent to complete a $24.6 billion merger that could affect hundreds of stores in the Metroplex.

In a recorded video message, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen sells the merger as a win for consumers, touting fresher affordable food faster and offering customers more choices. He also mentioned increasing wages and benefits to workers.

But some shoppers aren't sold. "I don't like that because Kroger's is less expensive than Albertsons and Tom Thumb," said Madeline Harris.

She worries the deal could be a deal-breaker for her wallet. "The prices of groceries have gotten ridiculous," said Harris.

The newly released consumer price index numbers for DFW show the cost of food is up a whopping 14-percent since last year.

Even still, others believe the merger could be a good move.

"I like Kroger so I think it will be a great idea for them to merge," said shopper Christina Davis.

"If they can keep both stores open, keep them going I'm all for it," said Donna Teneyuque.

UT Arlington Finance and Real Estate Associate Professor Sriram Villupuram says companies merge for two reasons: survival and gaining leverage, "The payoff usually comes in the long run, sometimes better bargaining power with vendors, sometimes better pricing power with customers unfortunately for customers, and sometimes it's economies of scale, we have way too many stores we probably don't need that many."

He said it's likely the move could mean some stores will closeaffecting mid-size to smaller cities – limiting your options. However in the metroplex because of the wide array of other grocery store chains, he believes the impact would be minimal, especially with H-E-B expanding its footprint in North Texas.

"H-E-B coming in would provide better choice, especially in light of this merger," added Villupuram.

This isn't a done deal yet; the merger has to get approval from U.S. anti-trust regulators.

If approved, the deal is expected to be finalized in 2024.

Comments / 25

Jonathan Marston
2d ago

Kroger's is NOT LESS expensive than either of the other two stores you mentioned = AT ALL - if you really wanna save money then shop somewhere else.

Reply
4
jrrobb
2d ago

Apparently Albertsons might be on the verge of shutting it's doors, and Krogers is in need to expand and in merging Krogers will asorb the trucking lanes and possibly be looking to give HEB a run for their Customers, now that HEB is in Frisco Texas, it's just a matter of time before HEB expands throughout the MetroPlex

Reply(2)
4
Sherri Constable
2d ago

This will only make prices go up. It is not good for the Customer. There will not any other store to complete against.

Reply
3
