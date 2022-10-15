Ex-cop, named Kansas Officer of the Year in 2021, accused of rape and sexual assault

A decorated police officer from southwestern Kansas has been indicted on charges of rape and sexual assault.

Guillermo Gutierrez, formerly of the Dodge City Police Department , is charged with felony rape, felony aggravated sexual battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. He was indicted Oct. 4 after Ford County prosecutors presented the case to a grand jury.

Prosecutors announced the charges last week, which stem from an alleged incident that occurred on May 19. Charging documents allege Gutierrez raped a woman who was unable to provide consent because she was under the influence of alcohol.

The Star generally does not identify possible victims of sexual assault without their permission.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was made aware of the allegations and handled the criminal investigation. In addition to two members of the KBI, witnesses called upon by Ford County prosecutors during grand jury proceedings included several members of the Dodge City Police Department.

Gutierrez worked for Dodge City police for 11 years, from May 2011 through Aug. 4. At the time that the allegations came to light, he was a corporal, assisting with supervision of the department’s uniformed patrol squad.

Police Chief Drew Francis said in a statement that Gutierrez was placed on administrative leave and stripped of police powers “immediately upon learning of the allegations.”

While the KBI handled the criminal investigation, an administrative review was conducted by Dodge City police’s internal affairs office. Gutierrez was no longer employed there following the completion of the department’s administrative review, Francis said.

Van Z. Hampton, representing Gutierrez in his defense, said in a statement that the former officer is asserting his actual innocence in the case, noting also his presumption of innocence under the law.

“He has confidence in the justice system that he worked in for several years, knowing that he will ultimately be vindicated by dismissal of the case or by a jury’s acquittal,” Hampton said.

In May 2021, Gutierrez was named the Kansas Law Enforcement Officer of the Year through an awards program organized by The American Legion . He was presented with a plaque in Topeka recognizing him for outstanding and selfless service.

In May 2021, the Dodge City Police Department shared a Facebook post announcing an award given to former Officer Guillermo Gutierrez by The American Legion as its Kansas Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. In October 2022, Gutierrez was indicted by a Ford County grand jury on charges of rape and sexual assault. Dodge City Police Department

Gutierrez was issued a criminal summons in the case and ordered to appear for his arraignment Nov. 10.