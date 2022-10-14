ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Sukkot is a Jewish celebration of the harvest

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tL7c5_0iZfLuEo00

Sukkot is a Jewish celebration of the harvest 02:11

By Michelle Zelinger

Many cultures celebrate the harvest this time of year.  In the Jewish faith "Sukkot" is a time to give thanks for food and shelter.

Members of Temple Emanuel are celebrating Sukkot by sharing their good fortunes with others.

The central symbol of Sukkot is the sukkah, a hut or temporary dwelling where Jews gather to remember the experience of their ancestors, giving thanks for shelter, and appreciating the vulnerability we all have.

CBS

"How do we treat the people around us, how do we treat ourselves?" said Temple Emanuel Rabbi Emily Hyatt.  "Who are we advocating for?  How are we working to make the world a better place?"

The holiday is marked by processions with the Lulav, a palm branch, and an etrog, a large yellow citrus fruit - one of four species shaken together as a holiday ritual.

Building community and understanding that there are those in our community who have no shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZcG3_0iZfLuEo00
CBS

Dr. Rich Guggenheim from the Colorado Dept of Agriculture was invited to discuss safe composting and encouraging sustainability.  He said, "If you think of sustainability, it's a cycle. And we're closing that cycle because we're taking what we use in the environment and the excess that we have at harvest time and we're breaking it down and we're putting it back into the environment to be used again. There is no reason for us to ship all of that stuff to the landfill or let it sit in the environment to cause pollution."

In Jewish litgergy, "z man simchateinu, Sukkot is referred to as the time of our joy, sharing time and abundance with family and friends.

Temple Emanuel works with Jewish Family Services Food Bank to donate to people experiencing food insecurity.  Find out how you can support the effort visit Jewish Family Service

Comments / 0

Related
Anita Durairaj

The altar of the Golden Calf worshipped by the ancient Israelites still exists today

Credit: the Providence Lithograph Company; Public Domain Image. The Golden Calf idol was a symbol of strength and virility. The idol was first mentioned in the book of Exodus in the Bible. The book of Exodus states that when Moses went up to Mount Sinai, the Israelites became impatient and demanded that a "god" be brought forth before them. Thus, the Golden Calf was created for them.
Ingram Atkinson

The mysterious Book of Enoch and the reasoning it’s not in the Bible is interesting

The book of Enoch contains a lot of info that was controversial for it's time. The book of Enoch is an ancient Jewish religious work, traditionally ascribed to Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah. It has been completely lost and its various sections have been scattered throughout various works. The older sections (mainly in the Book of the Watchers) of the text are estimated to date from about 300 BC, and the latest part (Book of Parables) probably was composed at the end of the 1st century BC."
Andrei Tapalaga

Mosaic Shows Earliest Image of Jesus’ “Feeding the 5,000” Miracle

A 1,500-year-old mosaic depicting Jesus's feeding of the five thousand was discovered at an ancient city near the Sea of GalileeVintage News. An illustration of one of Jesus' miracles was discovered in the historic city of Hippos, which was located near the Sea of Galilee. A long-ago fire destroyed the ancient church, which is now only ruins. According to Daily Mail, the structure was constructed either in the latter half of the fifth century or the beginning of the sixth, and it was most likely burnt during the Sassanian Empire's takeover of the region in the seventh century.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
The Jewish Press

Holocaust Survivor Fulfills Husband’s Deathbed Wish

Mordechai Becker was five years old when his father was conscripted into the Red Army. With no training, his father was sent to the front along with the other Jewish men from their town to fight Hitler’s forces. He was never seen again. At first with his mother and grandmother, and then just his mother, and finally, alone, Mordechai spent the next few years traversing the tumultuous landscape of Nazi-occupied Eastern Europe, making his way on foot, train, and boat. He hid in the homes of kind strangers. He rented basements from starving old women. He found refuge in understaffed and underfunded orphanages. And eventually, he arrived in British-occupied Palestine.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Ingram Atkinson

The disturbing history of the Catholic Church

Catholicism is a religion that has had its share of controversies over the years. The Catholic Church is one of the oldest, largest and most influential religions in the world. It has existed since the early days of Christianity and has shaped many aspects of modern culture. But this isn't an article about how great Catholicism is—it's an article about its dark side: the things that happened during its history that are rarely talked about or even known by people who aren't Christians themselves.
Andrei Tapalaga

Theory Claiming Jesus Died Aged 106 and Was Buried in Japan

Theory Claiming Jesus Christ Died Aged 106 in JapanHistory of Yesterday. All the scholars and experts on Christianity of any branch agree that Jesus existed and that his life had a major impact on the way society evolved during biblical times. What is still very much debated is the death or better said the last years of his life. There are so many different accounts presented with various views on how Jesus died, but there is one that is always overlooked simply because of how weird it is. That is the theory stating Jesus died and was buried in Japan.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Americans are losing their faith in religion.

Mostly Empty Church(Shutterstock) Your grandparents and probably even your parents were people of faith. In the early 1990s, roughly 90% of Americans said they were Christians. As little as 12 years ago, 77% 0f American adults described themselves as Christian. In 2019, just three years ago, 65% were holding on to their faith and Christian identity.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Happy Rosh Hashanah, the Biblical meaning behind it and what it means for you.

Happy New Year(Shutterstock) Half of the Bible is about the lives and times of the Nation of Israel. Though I do not ascribe to the belief that the ‘Hebrew’ Scriptures (Old Testament) has paramount concern for today’s faithful in comparison to the ‘New Testament’ (see my book: ‘Knowing God and Jesus, a Study in Scripture – Love, Faith and Hope’ for a more thorough examination of why Jesus fulfilled the old law), most Christian’s still cling to the idea that the old Hebrew law applies just as strongly to today’s life.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Yom Kippur – the holy day of Atonement.

Yom Kippur(via the bronx chronicle) Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish year. Yom Kippur is a period of atonement for the Jewish community. It is a solemn period of fasting, not just from food, but also bathing, physical contact and work.
CBS Denver

Denver-based Ukrainian singer raises hope for peace in home country

While the war in Ukraine might not grace headlines as often as the beginning of the year, there are still plenty of people who are trying to draw attention to that war and show off some of the beauty from Ukraine culture in the meantime.Praying for peace in her home country, a Ukrainian Grammy award performer based in Denver raised her voice at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception. Siuzanna Iglidan's voice echoed through the cathedral when she performed recently, looking for an answer of peace overseas.The war in Ukraine has already claimed thousands of civilian lives. The concert was...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy