Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
Related
holycitysinner.com
The First Charleston Oyster Week Will Be Held in November
Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with Kevin Joseph (right), owner of Empire Oyster Raw Lab, to produce the first annual Charleston Oyster Week taking place from November 6th to 18th, 2022. The celebration will feature a collection of events spread across the Lowcountry. A portion of the proceeds from Charleston Oyster...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina has been a mainstay on lists of America’s top destinations for nearly a decade, with its dramatic oaks and pastel-hued homes. Founded in 1660, the historic coastal city was the site of the first shots of the Civil War and has hosted the likes of Blackbeard and Edgar Allan Poe. Today, there are hundreds of incredible restaurants, with a high volume of James Beard Award winners.
charlestondaily.net
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
Which candidate are Lowcountry voters searching for ahead of the Mace-Andrews debate?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-In less than 48 hours, Rep. Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews will meet in the only scheduled debate for the First Congressional District just weeks before the election. Mace is working to hold onto the House seat she flipped by defeating incumbent Joe Cunningham (D) in 2020. Andrews, a local pediatrician, is […]
freightwaves.com
SC Ports to construct intermodal facility to serve Charleston
The South Carolina Ports Authority is developing rail and barge projects aimed at supporting the growth of imports and exports through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports will be partnering with Palmetto Railways, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to develop the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will provide near-dock rail to Charleston.
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
WIS-TV
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin delivered the annual State of the Port Address on Monday. It was Melvin’s first time giving the speech since she took over the position in July 2022 after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired. She highlighted the accomplishments over the last year, and what […]
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
abcnews4.com
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
Veteran’s Voices: Charleston, SC nonprofit working to improve mental health of female veterans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry-based female veterans organization is working to change the perception of female veterans and improve their mental health through social and nature-based activities. The non-profit is called She’s the Veteran. A few years ago, Brooke Jackson Kahn, who currently serves as a Physicians Assistant (PA) in the U.S. Army, moved […]
Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
beckersasc.com
$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
live5news.com
New suit against Diocese of Charleston claims assault, battery by student’s former mentor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Diocese of Charleston alleging assault and battery by a former chaplain at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island. This lawsuit filed in Charleston County is just the latest in a string of lawsuits claiming misconduct in the...
Historic submarine set to be recycled, towed from South Carolina
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Patriots Point officials said it would have cost more than $10 million dollars to repair the submarine, and the decision they made to recycle the vessel costs $2 million. The tough decision was made back in March, and Friday marked the beginning of its final voyage up the coast. “Mixed […]
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
live5news.com
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
live5news.com
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
Comments / 0