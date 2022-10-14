ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The First Charleston Oyster Week Will Be Held in November

Toadfish Outfitters has partnered with Kevin Joseph (right), owner of Empire Oyster Raw Lab, to produce the first annual Charleston Oyster Week taking place from November 6th to 18th, 2022. The celebration will feature a collection of events spread across the Lowcountry. A portion of the proceeds from Charleston Oyster...
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina has been a mainstay on lists of America’s top destinations for nearly a decade, with its dramatic oaks and pastel-hued homes. Founded in 1660, the historic coastal city was the site of the first shots of the Civil War and has hosted the likes of Blackbeard and Edgar Allan Poe. Today, there are hundreds of incredible restaurants, with a high volume of James Beard Award winners.
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
SC Ports to construct intermodal facility to serve Charleston

The South Carolina Ports Authority is developing rail and barge projects aimed at supporting the growth of imports and exports through the Port of Charleston. SC Ports will be partnering with Palmetto Railways, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) to develop the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, which will provide near-dock rail to Charleston.
South Carolina reentry program receives over $600,000 in state funding to expand operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina reentry program received over $600,000 in funding from the state to expand its operations. Turn90 was presented with a ceremonial check for $667,000 at their facility on Blue Ridge Terrace Tuesday. The organization offers assistance for men leaving prison. The re-entry program provides full-time work, support services, and job placement.
SC Ports President delivers State of the Port Address

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin delivered the annual State of the Port Address on Monday. It was Melvin’s first time giving the speech since she took over the position in July 2022 after longtime leader Jim Newsome retired. She highlighted the accomplishments over the last year, and what […]
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
Crews quickly extinguish fire in commercial building in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Savannah Highway last night, and crews successfully extinguished the commercial building with no reported injuries. The Charleston County Dispatch center reported smoke from a building at 10 p.m. on Monday, October 17th. Charleston, St....
Veteran’s Voices: Charleston, SC nonprofit working to improve mental health of female veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry-based female veterans organization is working to change the perception of female veterans and improve their mental health through social and nature-based activities. The non-profit is called She’s the Veteran. A few years ago, Brooke Jackson Kahn, who currently serves as a Physicians Assistant (PA) in the U.S. Army, moved […]
Wagener Terrace rezoning could push out popular restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Neighbors in Downtown Charleston want to persuade the Charleston Planning Commission and City Council to stop the rezoning of the land where Container Bar and Rutledge Cab Company currently stand. People are worried that a 150 unit apartment building and retail space will take its place and encroach on the neighborhood. “The […]
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
$50M outpatient facility breaks ground in South Carolina

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot, two-story outpatient facility in Summerville, S.C. The $50 million center, expected to open by 2025, will offer a variety of outpatient services, including orthopedics, cardiology, women's services and multidisciplinary specialists, according to The Post and Courier. The outpatient facility is...
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
New Chick-Fil-A to open in Summerville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Summerville Chick-Fil-A fans have reason to get egg-cited. A new Cane Bay location will officially open for business on Thursday, October 20 at 1726 State Road offering dine-in, multi-lane drive-thru and carry-out service. To celebrate the Grand Opening, Chick-fil-A Cane Bay has identified 100 local...
GRAPHIC: Charleston Animal Society offers reward for info on dog shot in shoulder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society has posted a reward for information in the shooting of a dog found on Wadmalaw Island. The German Shepherd, named “Timbo” was found shot in the shoulder, according to Charleston Animal Society spokesperson Kay Hyman. Veterinarians found fragments of what appears to be a hollow-point bullet in the dog’s shoulder.
