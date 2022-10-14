ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Tell If Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Are Right for You

Over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids are finally here. As of Oct. 17, you will be able to officially purchase over-the-counter hearing aids in stores and online, without needing to see a doctor, an audiologist, or a licensed hearing aid specialist. For the millions of people with hearing loss who don’t yet use the devices, the new product category is intended to increase access and lower costs.
Hearing aids available over the counter for as low as $199, without a prescription, as 2017 law takes effect

Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
Combination ‘polypills’ can help solve world’s heart problems, experts say, if more people can get them

CNN — An inexpensive polypill is probably one of the best ways to solve the world’s heart problems, prominent cardiologists say. Never heard of a polypill? You’re not alone. This approach to medication for heart disease, which experts say could save millions of lives and spare millions more from heart problems, is not available in the United States. And in places where it is used, it’s underutilized, some experts say.
What Exactly Is the Difference Between Perimenopause, Menopause & Post-menopause?

We all remember being right on the cusp of puberty — and even a few years before — and being sat down by one of the adults in our lives (or a weird VHS in a health class) that gave you the talk about the exciting, natural and inevitable changes that were happening in your body as you grow. Unfortunately, that same kind of talk is not given to us when we continue to grow as adults and hit the stages of perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
Real talk: Why Black people avoid Covid vaccinations

When America gets a cold, the Black community gets pneumonia. This saying is well known to many who pay attention to topics of health care and health equity in this health-compromised and vulnerable population in America. Yes, there have been colds, there has been pneumonia, and now there is Covid-19....
Week in review: Predicting Alzheimer’s disease, anesthesia for cataract surgery, residents taking parental leave

Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Retinal photographs may be able to predict Alzheimer’s disease, according to a multinational group of investigators who conducted a retrospective study with the aim of developing, testing, and validating a deep-learning predictive model for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on retinal photographs. The datasets included 5598 images from people with AD and 7351 images from people without AD. Both unilateral and bilateral models were better than 83% accurate in distinguishing between those with and without AD-related dementia. Accuracy was maintained when the models factored in gender, age, and the presence of diabetes and/or hypertension. The investigators conclude that this study “provides a unique and generalizable model that could be used in community settings to screen for Alzheimer’s disease.” Lancet Digital Health.
New Study Finds Non-Surgical Treatment For Kidney Stones A Game Changer

If you've ever experienced kidney stones, you know that they can be debilitating. Kidney stones are made from mineral deposits in your kidneys. If they grow large enough, they can become lodged in the ureter, which connects your kidney to your bladder (via Mayo Clinic). Stones can become stuck either close to the bladder or far from it. Regardless, a stone in either location can cause intense pain. In some cases, kidney stones need to be surgically removed from the ureter, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Everything You Need to Know About Folic Acid

Folic acid is an essential B vitamin humans need for multiple reasons. It’s actually a synthetic form of B9, also known as pteroylmonoglutamic acid. The natural form of vitamin B9 is called folate. It comes from the Latin word folium, meaning “leaf.” Folate is also known as levomefolic acid or 5-methyltetrahydrofolate, or 5-MTHF. So, besides the very long names, what are the differences between folate vs folic acid?
