Cataract/Anterior Segment, Comprehensive Ophthalmology, Retina/Vitreous. A weekly roundup of ophthalmic news from around the web. Retinal photographs may be able to predict Alzheimer’s disease, according to a multinational group of investigators who conducted a retrospective study with the aim of developing, testing, and validating a deep-learning predictive model for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on retinal photographs. The datasets included 5598 images from people with AD and 7351 images from people without AD. Both unilateral and bilateral models were better than 83% accurate in distinguishing between those with and without AD-related dementia. Accuracy was maintained when the models factored in gender, age, and the presence of diabetes and/or hypertension. The investigators conclude that this study “provides a unique and generalizable model that could be used in community settings to screen for Alzheimer’s disease.” Lancet Digital Health.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO