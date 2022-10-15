Read full article on original website
Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help
Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
Biden blasted for telling reporter the economy is 'strong as hell' while eating ice cream in Portland
A day after President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media for giving unsolicited dating advice to a young teen girl in California, the president is again in hot water for claiming the "economy is strong as hell."
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
White House releases new details on President Biden’s trip to Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The White House announced additional details about President Biden’s upcoming trip to Portland on Monday. On Friday, Biden is expected to travel to Portland and participate in a “grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats,” according to a press release from the White House Press Office.
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
Longtime Democrat 'embarrassed' by Oregon politics shakes up race for governor, runs as independent
Oregon's gubernatorial race is a three-way competition, with independent candidate Betsy Johnson hoping to appeal to moderate voters fed up with the status quo.
Oregon hospitals, swamped with patients they can’t discharge, warn of looming ‘breaking point’
The number of patients stuck in hospital limbo exploded in the second quarter of the year, another worrying sign of Oregon hospitals’ descent into critical financial condition. About 757 patients — enough to fill Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Adventist Health Portland, and Providence Milwaukie Hospital — are being warehoused...
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Secede from Oregon? 'Greater Idaho' is on the ballot in two conservative counties
Voters in nine rural Oregon counties have already given Greater Idaho the green light, and two more will vote in November on whether they support moving the border.
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
Portland 'jogger rapist' survivor slams Oregon officials over offender's release: This is 'irresponsible'
Tiffany Edens reacts to Oregon officials' plan to release Portland-area serial rapist Richard Gillmore later this year as a low-risk sex offender.
Daylight saving time: Oregon, Washington among states wanting to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit
Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Republican congressional candidates, elected officials criticize Biden's Oregon visit
Oregon Republican candidates and elected officials are responding to President Joe Biden's visit to Oregon with criticism over policies they say are causing inflation. While in Oregon, the president is set to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek in the upcoming midterm election. From blaming the high cost of...
Mayor Will Announce Plan to Ban Unsanctioned Camping Across Portland and Build 500-Capacity Homeless “Campuses”
WW has learned that Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler plans next week to announce a sweeping strategy to ban unsanctioned camping across the city and build three massive sanctioned camping areas, called “campuses,” each with capacity for 500 people. Each campus would be divided into four camps with a...
Third-party candidate upends race for governor in reliably blue Oregon
The last time Oregon voters elected a Republican governor, the top song in the U.S. was Men at Work's “Who Can It Be Now," E.T. was dominating the box office, and Diet Coke and Bud Light had just hit the shelves for the first time. But now, a competitive...
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
