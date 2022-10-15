ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KGW

Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit

PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
PORTLAND, OR
POLITICO

Oregon is suddenly in jeopardy, and Joe Biden wants to help

Joe Biden’s appearance this week on the campaign trail in Oregon says as much about Democrats’ struggles in the reliable blue state as it does about his own careful approach to the midterms. Biden advisers and close political allies are worried about a confluence of factors that threaten...
OREGON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho

It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
IDAHO STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Here's where Biden is going during his Oregon visit

Likely events Friday and Saturday include meeting Democrats, fundraiser for Kotek, talk on the economy. President Joe Biden is stopping in Portland Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, to stump for Democrat Tina Kotek for governor and other party candidates. Biden is also expected to give a speech on...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
News Talk KIT

5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns

5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
WASHINGTON STATE
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR

