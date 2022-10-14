CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials certainly made the right decision to move CedarFest from mid-summer to mid-October. Instead of facing oppressive heat and likely thunderstorms and rain, thousands of festivalgoers and dozens of vendors in waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park basked in perfect, sunny fall weather, with temperatures rising nicely from the high 50s at the 9 a.m. start to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.

