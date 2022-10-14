ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

CedarFest a big hit Saturday in Boathouse Creek Park

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials certainly made the right decision to move CedarFest from mid-summer to mid-October. Instead of facing oppressive heat and likely thunderstorms and rain, thousands of festivalgoers and dozens of vendors in waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park basked in perfect, sunny fall weather, with temperatures rising nicely from the high 50s at the 9 a.m. start to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.
CEDAR POINT, NC
WNCT

New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays.  With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward.   9OYS […]
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 14, 15 & 16

Joan Barrow Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Laxton and Pastor Jimmy Mercer officiating. MICHAEL ALLEN BARBOUR,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town. Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WITN

New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County woman missing along with two young children

HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City names new police chief

- A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones. During the ceremony, Dixon...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach

OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
OCRACOKE, NC
WNCT

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC

