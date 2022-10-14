Read full article on original website
CedarFest a big hit Saturday in Boathouse Creek Park
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point officials certainly made the right decision to move CedarFest from mid-summer to mid-October. Instead of facing oppressive heat and likely thunderstorms and rain, thousands of festivalgoers and dozens of vendors in waterfront Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park basked in perfect, sunny fall weather, with temperatures rising nicely from the high 50s at the 9 a.m. start to the mid-70s by mid-afternoon.
Spooky Special: Attmore Oliver House in Craven County, North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Attmore Oliver House dates back to the 1800s, with the last occupant of the house being Mary Taylor Oliver in 1951, a woman proud of her ancestry and faith. “About seven o’clock, I always say good morning, Miss Mary. So I’ve tried to stay in her favor,” said Jim […]
Carteret County to receive $7.29 million from national opioid settlements
- Opioid drug addiction has become the number one topic of concern for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein, who is visiting counties across the state, providing information about the recent opioid settlement that he and other state attorneys general recently reached with one of the several manufacturers of the drug.
New hydroponic growing system will help local Salvation Army feed more people
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Salvation Army in Eastern North Carolina has a brand-new way to feed even more families ahead of the holidays. With the simple snip of a ribbon during a special ceremony on Friday, people in the Onslow County area will now have better access to healthy food going forward. 9OYS […]
Area Death Notices - Oct. 14, 15 & 16
Joan Barrow Turbeville, 79, of Stacy, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead. A memorial service will be held at 3:00PM on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Stacy Free Will Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Laxton and Pastor Jimmy Mercer officiating. MICHAEL ALLEN BARBOUR,...
Coastal Land Trust gets big state grant to help pay for purchase of 1,400 acres along Newport River
NEWPORT — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust has been awarded a $1.65 million state grant to help pay for purchase and preservation of 1,400 acres of land along the Newport River adjacent to the Croatan National Forest. The purchase – the trust still needs to obtain more grants to...
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
$25,000 reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the murder of a man nearly a month and a half ago at a Crystal Coast town. Atlantic Beach police announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those who killed Randall Miller.
Victims identified in New Bern Ave. shooting, police still seeking suspects
NEW BERN, Craven County — Two of the four victims from a recent shooting on New Bern Avenue have been identified. The other two are juveniles. The shooting happened Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Victims include a 16-year-old juvenile, a 17-year-old juvenile, 19-year-old Kaihem Hicks and 31-year-old Malcolm Goodman. One...
New Bern police chief provides no new info on four people shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are staying tight-lipped about a shooting Thursday night in New Bern that injured four people. At an afternoon news conference, Chief Patrick Gallagher noted there have been four shootings in the city since Saturday, including one homicide. One of those shootings injured four men...
Craven County woman missing along with two young children
HAVELOCK, Craven County — The Havelock Police Department is looking for a missing 29-year-old woman. Natasha Nicole Jackson was last seen leaving her home at 220 Shipman Road Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. Police said she is traveling with her two young children Lily and Davon Jackson. Jackson is described...
Police still investigating shooting at Onslow County hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Jacksonville Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Affordable Suites on McDaniel Drive. Officers gave aid to two gunshot victims and both were taken to Naval Hospital at Camp Lejeune. The scene is still an active crime scene with officers present.
Morehead City names new police chief
- A record number of people gathered at city hall Tuesday to witness the swearing-in of Morehead City's newest police chief. After saying the Pledge of Allegiance, Bryan Dixon recited an oath of office and was welcomed to his new post by Mayor Gerald "Jerry" Jones. During the ceremony, Dixon...
North Carolina police find at least four men shot at home
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police are investigating after they said they found at least four men with gunshot wounds Thursday night. Police responded at 8:44 p.m. to a home at the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue to a call of shots fired. In a media release, they said they found at […]
‘This is long overdue’: New Corpsmen Memorial unveiled at Lejeune Memorial Gardens
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Lejeune Memorial Gardens has a new addition that will pay tribute to Navy Corpsmen. Just past the Vietnam Veteran Memorial is the newly unveiled Corpsmen Memorial. A ceremony for the unveiling of the memorial was held on Wednesday. “We’ve been at this for a number of years, but who could ever imagine […]
Large swarm of Jellyfish washes ashore on North Carolina beach
OCRACOKE ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish have washed up on a North Carolina beach. The mass of sea life were pushed on land at the North end of Ocracoke Island Wednesday. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Jellyfish can’t swim, so they float...
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street in a crash that happened Wednesday night, Jacksonville police report. The crash was reported at 7:42 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Henderson Drive and River Street. A preliminary investigation reports that a 2013 Toyota RAV, operated by Michelle […]
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
Two people shot in Jacksonville, nearby schools placed on brief lockdown
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said two people were injured in a shooting that led to a brief lockdown of three nearby Onslow County Schools on Wednesday. Police said they responded to a call of a shooting at the Affordable Suites at 35 McDaniel Dr., around 12:20 p.m. They found the two people with […]
