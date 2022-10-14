Read full article on original website
Menifee pump track grand opening set for Nov. 5
The grand opening of the City of Menifee’s Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is set for Nov. 5 at noon. The new park is located at 26533 Craig Ave. in Menifee. The Gale Webb, Kids-R-#1, Action Sports Park is the largest park of its kind in southern California, featuring bike trails with over 30 obstacles for different skill levels, including a bicycle playground and a 22,000 square-foot pump track.
Paloma Valley celebrates 21-7 victory over Hemet
Running back Stephen Gallegos celebrates his second touchdown of the game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Paloma Valley High prepared for its last regular-season football game and an upcoming berth in the CIF playoffs with a 21-7 victory over Hemet Saturday afternoon. Stephen Gallegos ran for two touchdowns for...
Menifee's 'sphere of influence': What does it really mean?
The state organizing entity CALAFCO defines it as “a planning boundary outside of an agency’s legal boundary (such as the city limit line) that designates the agency’s probable future boundary and service area. Factors considered in a sphere of influence review focus on the current and future land use, the current and future need and capacity for service, and any relevant communities of interest.”
Gonzales scores 4 touchdowns as Santa Rosa wins, 48-14
Daniel Gonzales heads toward the end zone for one of his four touchdowns. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Daniel Gonzales ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns Thursday night to lead the Santa Rosa Academy football team to a 48-14 victory over Hamilton High in Anza. Gonzales scored the only touchdown...
Heritage hangs tough for three quarters but loses, 34-14
Quarterback Trey Gamble is all alone at the goal line for Heritage's first TD. (Photo by Rick Rowell) Heritage High’s football team kept it close for three quarters against visiting Rancho Verde, but the Patriots couldn’t keep up with the Mustangs in the final period and lost a 34-14 decision Friday night.
