The Guardian

The Last Chairlift by John Irving review – an outlandish family epic

This novel is not for those without readerly stamina. At 912 pages, you are going to have to love John Irving dearly, or have a passion for reading novels come hell or high water. If the former, then it’s hard to see the publication of The Last Chairlift as anything other than good news, in so far as there’s now a great deal more Irving to read. But what about those of us in the latter camp who are only, say, Irving-curious?
slj.com

Looking Backwards: Mock Newbery Historical Fiction Contenders

Usually I feel like half our contenders are historical fiction though this year it doesn’t seem like that. However my two front runners hit two very different historical time periods and I’m so excited to highlight them today!. We’ll start with a leader in nominations and suggestions: I...
slj.com

Recent Graphic Novel Deals, Early Oct 2022 | News

Chi-Chi and Pey-Pey, by Jennifer Fosberry and Shiho Pate, two books about friendship, summer 2023, Simon Spotlight Ready-to-Read Graphics line. Dog Eat Doug, by Brian Anderson, four early reader graphic novels based on the comic strip, beginning fall 2023, Marble Press. Ghosted, by Red Dryer, magical realism MG about coping...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily Sun

'Magpie Murders' has everything you want in a British mystery

Before the streaming warriors mined the world for content, British television made its way into the American living room almost exclusively by way of PBS and its affiliates. “Masterpiece Theater” was the network’s home for literary adaptations and classy historical dramas, and “Mystery!” the place for the … mysteries.
Connecticut Public

'Magpie Murders' is a hall-of-mirrors whodunit with a satisfying resolution

Ever since Edgar Allan Poe created the modern detective story, mystery writers have sought ways to keep the genre exciting — dreaming up impossible crimes in locked rooms, setting murders in unexpected places, including medieval monasteries, South Korean military bases and cyberspace. These days, they've grown fond of what we can call the meta-mystery, the mystery about a mystery.
A.V. Club

From Scratch is part meet-cute comfort food, part tearful romance

Not even 10 minutes into the first episode of Netflix’s limited series From Scratch, our leading lady voices what proves to be a kind of thesis statement for what soon becomes a swoon-worthy romantic story: “I came here to have my own renaissance,” she tells a newfound friend in Florence, Italy, where the Texas-born soon-to-be-law-school dropout moved to pursue her own artistic ambitions. “Last thing I want is to find love while I’m here.” Famous last words, right? Because, of course, soon after Amy (Zoe Saldaña) makes such a pronouncement, she finds herself all but going back on her word. The culprit? Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a dashing Sicilian chef who woos her and gives her the kind of summer fling Diane Lane films are made of.
Art in America

T.J. Clark’s New Book Wrestles with the Impossibility of Writing About Cézanne

IT TAKES A STRONG STOMACH for paradox to write that Paul Cézanne “cannot be written about any more.” When art historian T.J. Clark began a 2010 London Review of Books article on the painter this way, he meant no insult. The post-Impressionist and proto-modernist Cézanne was one of the keenest observers of the industrial disenchantment of late 19th-century Western Europe. In the 21st century, Clark argued, his paintings had become “remote to the temper of our times,” ergo, a tough subject. Accordingly, Clark’s new study of the painter, If These Apples Should Fall: Cézanne and the Present, is a book...
Thought Catalog

Introducing Brianna Wiest’s Newest Book ‘The Pivot Year’

Over the past 10+ years, international best-selling author and writer Brianna Wiest has inspired millions of people around the world to change their thoughts and, in turn, change their lives. In March 2023, Wiest is back with The Pivot Year, 365 daily meditations for anyone in the midst of their pivot period, the space between where they currently stand and where they want to be.
getnews.info

Author Bevan Frank Releases Best-Selling Thriller Novel on Audiobook

Oct 19, 2022 – Author Bevan Frank has released his debut thriller, “The Mind of God: A Thriller Novel,” just in time for holiday gift giving. The award-winning novel is the No. 1 best seller on Amazon. It’s now available in audiobook in addition to the paperback and eBook formats.
Collider

'Origins of The Wheel of Time' Gets Audiobook Featuring a Bonus Rosamund Pike Interview [Exclusive]

Macmillan Audio has been keeping The Wheel of Time fandom alive in between the first and second seasons of Prime Videos' critically acclaimed series adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic novels. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Origins of the Wheel of Time, Michael Livingston's deep dive into the real-world history and mythology of Jordan's series, has been adapted into an audiobook that will be available to listen to on November 8th.

