The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization given his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, which came as a surprise to many, though his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing how he was creating strain and division inside the Houston organization.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO