Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play
Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick
Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
Jack Easterby Reportedly Fired By Texans As Nick Caserio Regains Control
The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization given his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, which came as a surprise to many, though his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing how he was creating strain and division inside the Houston organization.
Eli Manning wants to be NFL owner but isn’t sure Giants are ‘right fit,’ report says
Is Eli Manning ready to walk away from the New York Giants?. That might be the case based on a report by Front Office Sports which indicates the two-time Super Bowl MVP is intrigued by the idea of becoming an NFL owner. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be...
SB Nation
The Dolphins’ shaded sideline is the truest home field advantage in the NFL
As the Miami Dolphins hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 6 matchup, the truest home field advantage in the NFL gained a significant amount of exposure thanks to the FOX broadcast crew. With the the game in the second quarter, FOX cameras showed the difference in the temperature on each sideline at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
NFL RedZone 2022, Week 6: Live start time, how to watch on TV, without cable
It’s Sunday. That means it’s time for football fans to fire up their TV, computer or whatever streaming device they have going to watch another round of NFL RedZone, offering hours of commercial-free football to roll through all the afternoon games. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
Jacoby Brissett aims to rebound from late INTs vs. defensive mastermind Bill Belichick, his former Patriots coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett must try to rebound from his late red zone interception in last week’s 30-28 loss to the Chargers vs. his former coach Bill Belichick, the defensive mastermind. “I think he’d do something that he doesn’t think I’d have an idea he’d do because obviously,...
NFL World Reacts To Telling Marshawn Lynch News
It's pretty clear how some of Russell Wilson's ex-teammates feel about him. Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made it clear that he doesn't love how things are going with Wilson. Apparently, Lynch would need to get in touch with Wilson's manager if he wants to talk with him. That's...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Pat McAfee signs massive multi-show deals with ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions
Pat McAfee’s dominance of the media side of the sports and entertainment game has reached an all-new level with the
CBS Sports
Five wildest moments from NFL Week 6: Bill Belichick spurns rookie's gift, Robbie Anderson kicked out of game
It feels like "any given Sunday" happens every Sunday now. No matter the teams, no matter the gambling line, you have to expect the unexpected in the NFL. This Sunday, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second place on the all-time head coaching wins list with his 324th victory, Matthew Stafford claimed second place all time with his 29th career pick six and the New York football teams won yet again.
Comments / 0