NFL

Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady fined over controversial roughing the passer play

Tom Brady on Sunday benefitted from one of the worst calls of the season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has also drawn a fine for one aspect of the controversial play. The NFL has fined Brady $11,139 for his apparent attempt to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces Punishment For Tom Brady After Kick

Late Thursday night, fans learned that the NFL was reportedly looking into a possible punishment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The play in question came after Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett slung Brady to the ground after a sack. Brady appeared to attempt to kick Jarrett as both players were getting up, but he didn't make contact.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Jack Easterby Reportedly Fired By Texans As Nick Caserio Regains Control

The Houston Texans have fired executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday morning. Easterby, who served as the New England Patriots team chaplain and character coach prior to questionably ascending through the NFL ranks, was hired by Houston in 2019. Easterby had a key voice in the organization given his budding relationship with Texans owner and CEO Cal McNair, which came as a surprise to many, though his tenure with the organization was filled with questions and controversy. Most notably, Easterby was included in a Sports Illustrated report citing how he was creating strain and division inside the Houston organization.
HOUSTON, TX
SB Nation

The Dolphins’ shaded sideline is the truest home field advantage in the NFL

As the Miami Dolphins hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 6 matchup, the truest home field advantage in the NFL gained a significant amount of exposure thanks to the FOX broadcast crew. With the the game in the second quarter, FOX cameras showed the difference in the temperature on each sideline at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

NFL RedZone 2022, Week 6: Live start time, how to watch on TV, without cable

It’s Sunday. That means it’s time for football fans to fire up their TV, computer or whatever streaming device they have going to watch another round of NFL RedZone, offering hours of commercial-free football to roll through all the afternoon games. While there are a number of ways to watch NFL games for free this season, NFL RedZone remains a premium service from many providers, like fuboTV. If you’re looking for the lowest price, the cheapest way to watch NFL RedZone in 2022 is via Sling at $46 per month.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Telling Marshawn Lynch News

It's pretty clear how some of Russell Wilson's ex-teammates feel about him. Former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made it clear that he doesn't love how things are going with Wilson. Apparently, Lynch would need to get in touch with Wilson's manager if he wants to talk with him. That's...
NFL
CBS Sports

Five wildest moments from NFL Week 6: Bill Belichick spurns rookie's gift, Robbie Anderson kicked out of game

It feels like "any given Sunday" happens every Sunday now. No matter the teams, no matter the gambling line, you have to expect the unexpected in the NFL. This Sunday, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second place on the all-time head coaching wins list with his 324th victory, Matthew Stafford claimed second place all time with his 29th career pick six and the New York football teams won yet again.
NFL

