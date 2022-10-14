Citadel's Rett Russell, Peyton Derrick eager to face former Wofford teammates

Read full article on original website
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersSummerville, SC
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Trojans cruise into region championship game
It has been seven years since Cross High School’s football program has been able to claim region supremacy. The Trojans are in prime position to bring an end to that drought Oct. 21 when they head to Baptist Hill. Coach Shaun Wright’s bunch took the battle out of Military...
The streak ends: Wofford downs The Citadel
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jimmy Weirick threw for three touchdowns and 232 yards, and Wofford ended a 16-game losing streak in beating The Citadel 31-16. Wofford, playing its second game under interim head coach Shawn Watson, snapped the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS. Wofford took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Weirick found […]
The Post and Courier
Florida State's classy gesture, and other takeaways from a Clemson victory
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the reverse flea-flicker resulted in a key touchdown for Clemson at Florida State, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter felt something akin to relief. "The first thing I yelled is 'I'm so glad we don't have to practice that anymore,'" Streeter said. The Tigers had been holding...
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
The Post and Courier
Clemson comes away with 34-28 win at Florida State
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could rattle off a list of ills from the fourth quarter at Florida State, specifically from his defense. Lost focus. Busted assignments. Not tackling. "Just some dumb stuff," Swinney said of the two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that cut Clemson's final margin of...
my40.tv
Friday Football Frenzy: All your scores & highlights, 10-14-22
My40/WLOS — We’re on to week 9 of prep football action and tonight you’re in for a good one as the undefeated Rams of Hillcrest travel to Anderson to take on the 7-1 Yellow Jackets from T.L. Hanna. Pre-game starts at 7 pm on My40 with kick-off...
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
WLTX.com
Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'
CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
abcnews4.com
Clamagore leaves Patriots Point to be recycled; veterans remember serving on submarine
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A large piece of history left Charleston Harbor on Friday. After 41 years, Patriots Point said goodbye to the Clamagore submarine. At Patriot's Point, it was a museum designed so everyone could see and experience what it was like to be on that submarine. Bill...
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg's former Carolina Theater considered for Esports gaming
SPARTANBURG — The Montgomery Buildings' Carolina Theater is being considered for an Esports Arena providing space for digital sports competition using video games. A survey was launched by Conventions Sports and Leisure International to gauge public interest in developing the theater for Esports. CSL Project Manager Tyler Othen told...
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
kiss951.com
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
Meet the candidate: Tony Boyce (I) for SC House District 25 in Greenville
Candidate for SC House District 25 Tony Boyce (I) is hoping his ability to bring people together from different political parties will help him get things done if he is elected on November 8.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
The Post and Courier
Brother continues search for sister in Charleston 51 years after Texas toddler kidnapped
DANIEL ISLAND — Jeff Highsmith is on a mission to find the sister he never met. Melissa Highsmith was snatched from their mother's Texas apartment in 1971, nine years before he was born. She was just 21 months old at the time, making her now 52. In the intervening...
livability.com
Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC
Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
The Post and Courier
Charleston's busiest weekend returns in April
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror for the most part and barring another unforeseen jolt, Charleston's busiest weekend will once again return during the first weekend of April 2023. The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are always the two biggest draws, but in 2023 they will...
The Post and Courier
Roper St. Francis building $50M outpatient center in Summerville
Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a $50 million outpatient center that will be part of the Sawmill development in Summerville, adding a medical component to a new mixed-use community that will include office, retail and multifamily living spaces. Roper officials said in a statement that the 40,000-square-foot,...
The Post and Courier
A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston
Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
