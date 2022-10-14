ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Citadel's Rett Russell, Peyton Derrick eager to face former Wofford teammates

By Andrew Miller apmiller@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Trojans cruise into region championship game

It has been seven years since Cross High School’s football program has been able to claim region supremacy. The Trojans are in prime position to bring an end to that drought Oct. 21 when they head to Baptist Hill. Coach Shaun Wright’s bunch took the battle out of Military...
WSPA 7News

The streak ends: Wofford downs The Citadel

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) – Jimmy Weirick threw for three touchdowns and 232 yards, and Wofford ended a 16-game losing streak in beating The Citadel 31-16. Wofford, playing its second game under interim head coach Shawn Watson, snapped the second-longest active losing streak in the FCS. Wofford took a 24-7 lead into halftime after Weirick found […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Florida State's classy gesture, and other takeaways from a Clemson victory

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — After the reverse flea-flicker resulted in a key touchdown for Clemson at Florida State, offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter felt something akin to relief. "The first thing I yelled is 'I'm so glad we don't have to practice that anymore,'" Streeter said. The Tigers had been holding...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game

Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Clemson comes away with 34-28 win at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney could rattle off a list of ills from the fourth quarter at Florida State, specifically from his defense. Lost focus. Busted assignments. Not tackling. "Just some dumb stuff," Swinney said of the two fourth-quarter touchdown drives that cut Clemson's final margin of...
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
WLTX.com

Clemson University professor awarded 'genius grant'

CLEMSON, S.C. — A Clemson University professor noted by his colleagues for an uncommon ability to intertwine "emotional connections with scientific facts" has earned extremely rare recognition by way of a MacArthur Foundation "genius grant." J. Drew Lanham, a Clemson Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology, told university officials...
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg's former Carolina Theater considered for Esports gaming

SPARTANBURG — The Montgomery Buildings' Carolina Theater is being considered for an Esports Arena providing space for digital sports competition using video games. A survey was launched by Conventions Sports and Leisure International to gauge public interest in developing the theater for Esports. CSL Project Manager Tyler Othen told...
SPARTANBURG, SC
kiss951.com

One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
ANDERSON, SC
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston's busiest weekend returns in April

With the pandemic in the rearview mirror for the most part and barring another unforeseen jolt, Charleston's busiest weekend will once again return during the first weekend of April 2023. The Cooper River Bridge Run and the Flowertown Festival are always the two biggest draws, but in 2023 they will...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Roper St. Francis building $50M outpatient center in Summerville

Roper St. Francis Healthcare has broken ground on a $50 million outpatient center that will be part of the Sawmill development in Summerville, adding a medical component to a new mixed-use community that will include office, retail and multifamily living spaces. Roper officials said in a statement that the 40,000-square-foot,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

A brief lesson on native american history in Charleston

Charleston, South Carolina is a city rich in history that spans many generations. With the recent celebration of Indigenous People’s Day, it’s important to reflect on how a large part of that Charleston history dates back to the day and age of Native Americans in South Carolina. According...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy