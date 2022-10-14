Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Alleged co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh failed lie detector test, documents say
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A reported co-conspirator of Alex Murdaugh is the subject of a new filing by the disgraced lawyer’s attorneys as the clock is ticking down until his double murder trial. The defense team has turned their attention towards Curtis “Eddie” Smith, a man accused of helping...
Which candidate are Lowcountry voters searching for ahead of the Mace-Andrews debate?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)-In less than 48 hours, Rep. Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews will meet in the only scheduled debate for the First Congressional District just weeks before the election. Mace is working to hold onto the House seat she flipped by defeating incumbent Joe Cunningham (D) in 2020. Andrews, a local pediatrician, is […]
Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
live5news.com
2 detained outside Ft. Dorchester High School amid report of person with weapon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fort Dorchester High School notified parents that two people were detained and removed from campus Monday morning after a report of a person with a weapon. The message states the school went into “a brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. A secure hold means...
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
iheart.com
NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
live5news.com
Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
live5news.com
Charleston Police call off search for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
abcnews4.com
Father shot during fatal home invasion in North Charleston Saturday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When North Charleston Police arrived for a burglary call on Saturday, several kids waved them down, saying their father had been shot, an incident report says. The kids were waving from the second-floor landing of a home on Scarsdale Avenue, where a burglary in...
counton2.com
How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
Man caught hiding under home after fleeing from South Carolina deputies
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard. Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home […]
Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man — […]
abcnews4.com
North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
live5news.com
14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete. “I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson. The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue […]
