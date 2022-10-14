ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Body recovered from pond on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that it has recovered a body from a James Island pond. The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water near Riverland Woods Apartments on Monday night where they recovered a person’s body from the water. Police were searching the area […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

NEW: on fatal North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Summerville firefighter dies following recruit training

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday. The Summerville Fire Department sent a statement Monday evening saying the man was training with recruits earlier in the day. When he returned home, he had a medical emergency and was transported to a local hospital.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man charged with indecent exposure at N. Charleston school bus stop

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 30-year-old man is accused of exposing himself at a school bus stop used by elementary, middle and high school students. Joshua Coaxum was charged with indecent exposure, according to Charleston County jail records. School resource officers received information about the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police call off search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said Tuesday morning they had canceled a “be on the lookout” alert for a man reported missing on Monday. Police said Andrew Hyams, whose family said he had last been seen at a James Island restaurant, had been found, but provided no other details on where he was found or his condition.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

How to watch the Mace, Andrews debate wherever you are

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Every voter in South Carolina’s First Congressional District will have the opportunity to watch a debate between incumbent Republican Nancy Mace and Democratic challenger Dr. Annie Andrews when they meet face-to-face on October 19 at 8:00 p.m. The debate will take place at...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization says it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as we move closer to November 8th. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

William Cogswell enters race for Charleston mayor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Looking ahead toward November 2023, William Cogswell Jr. has entered the race for Charleston mayor. Representative William Cogswell announced his candidacy Saturday via social media. Cogswell has represented District 110 in the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2016 where he served as the Chairman of the Business and Commerce subcommittee. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Saturday shooting leaves 1 dead, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a Saturday afternoon shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to a possible shooting on Scarsdale Avenue shortly after 4:00 p.m. A male victim was found at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials said the man — […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

North Charleston shooting on Saturday leaves one person dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A shooting on Saturday that left one person dead is currently being investigated by the North Charleston Police Department. At 4:11 p.m. police responded to a call at Scarsdale Avenue off Dorchester Road. When they arrived at the scene, police found a male with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

14-year-old dies after Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a North Charleston teenager died Friday, days after a single-vehicle crash. George Sanchez-Tentzohua, 14, died at an area hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Hartwell said the hospital notified the coroner’s office on Friday of Sanchez-Tentzohua’s death that was the result of a single-vehicle crash on Oct. 9.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following fire at a North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say one person is dead following a fire in North Charleston Saturday night. According to North Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officials found the single-story home fully aflame. During the initial search of […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Brand new Charleston Co. social services building is complete

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction of Charleston County’s brand-new social services building is now complete. “I am feeling really great today to be here, and to see this finally coming to fruition,” said Charleston County Councilwoman Anna Johnson. The Teddie E. Pryor Social Services Building is located in North Charleston at 3685 Rivers Avenue […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy