Read full article on original website
Related
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (October 9-15)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own. During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance
VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
WALB 10
Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold.
Georgia's Muslim community seeking more political engagement in midterm election
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The last few weeks have been busy for Shafina Khabani, the staff and the volunteers at the Georgia Muslim Voter Project. Saturday was no different as people unfolded tablecloths and displayed merchandise in preparation for a candidate forum at the Masjid Al-Furquan West Cobb Islamic Center.
Georgia rattled by sonic boom caused by SpaceX Dragon capsule splashdown
ATLANTA — People who heard a loud explosion this evening in north Georgia can chalk it up to the SpaceX Dragon capsule. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said the capsule flew across Georgia, rattling parts of...
News4Jax.com
Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday
Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
State Representative Henry ‘Wayne’ Howard passes away at 67
State Representative Henry 'Wayne' Howard has died, his family confirmed with WJBF NewsChannel 6 late Thursday evening.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
nypressnews.com
Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead
Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
Inflation at all time high in Georgia
People from across the world have migrated to Georgia and that has to do with a lot of different things. For starters, there are countless amounts of job and business opportunities here. Whether you work in healthcare, in sports, or own your own business, Georgia has something for everyone. Another reason is because, unlike the north, the south has amazing weather all year long. Lastly, there are a lot of cultural attractions throughout the greater area. Overall, Georgia is a beautiful place with so much to see, so much to do, and so much opportunity for the future.
What Was That Badge Herschel Walker Flashed in His Debate?
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate in Georgia’s pivotal Senate race, drew some head scratches — and a debate moderator’s rebuke — when he brandished an honorary sheriff’s badge Friday while debating his Democratic opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.
stjohnsource.com
Georgia Fugitive Arrested on St. Thomas, VIPD Reports
A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.
Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say
MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
WALB 10
New technology is helping Georgia peanut farmers
Georgians who struggled with their mortgage because of the pandemic may be in luck. The holidays are right around the corner. The 25th annual Plains Peanut Festival was on Sept. 24.
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Georgia residents
As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of Georgia, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Georgia residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Urn containing Georgia woman’s ashes mysteriously washes up 900 miles away in New Jersey
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — While a father and his kids were at the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey they made an unexpected find. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Right off Cardiff Road on Bayside Beach in Ocean City, Ryan Leonard saw a purple...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Wealthy film producer targeted by Georgia inmate in multi-million dollar hoax
Hollywood film producer Sidney Kimmel lost millions of dollars to a prison inmate in Georgia in one of the boldest heists ever to occur from inside a jail cell, Fortune reports. Arthur Lee Cofield, 31, incarcerated in the maximum-security Special Management Unit in Butts County, allegedly used an illicit mobile phone to impersonate Kimmel and persuade Charles Schwab customer service reps to withdraw $11 million on his behalf. The money was used to buy 6,000 gold coins, hire a private jet and purchase a $4.4 million house in Buckhead.
WALB 10
Week 9: Final scores, vote for play of the week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and final scores. FINAL: Abbeville Christian Academy 6, Pataula Charter Academy 46. FINAL: Southwest Georgia Academy 6, Augusta Prep Day 28. FINAL: Grace Christian Academy 0, Flint River Academy 27. FINAL: Calhoun county 28, Stewart...
4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about
The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms.
Comments / 0