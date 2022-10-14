ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

valdostatoday.com

Georgia SHIP offers free Medicare beneficiaries assistance

VALDOSTA – The Georgia SHIP is now offering free assistance to Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Medicare Open Enrollment runs from Saturday, Oct. 15, through Wednesday, Dec. 7. During this time, adults aged 65 and older and qualified people with disabilities under 65 can review their coverage options and make a choice that meets their health care needs.
WALB 10

Georgia agencies team up to test rape kits in unsolved cases

GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Albany State University hosts Homecoming convocation. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cook Co. food drive set to honor Cpt. Terry Arnold.
News4Jax.com

Georgians begin in-person voting on Monday

Voting for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state and other statewide offices, congressional seats, members of the state legislature and local offices begins Monday across Georgia. At least one early voting site in each county will be open weekdays from Monday through the last Friday before Election Day, plus two...
13WMAZ

Georgia DNR rolls out map to help prevent deer crashes

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Department of Natural Resources says the state has about a million deer, and Central Georgia is a prime location. Troy Day says he's had his share of collisions with the animals. "I believe I've hit four deer with four different vehicles," he calculated. Day...
nypressnews.com

Georgia authorities believe missing toddler Quinton Simon to be dead

Georgia authorities believe Quinton Simon, a Georgia toddler who disappeared earlier this month, to be dead. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow,” Chatham County Police Department said. No body has yet been found in the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Lifewnikk

Inflation at all time high in Georgia

People from across the world have migrated to Georgia and that has to do with a lot of different things. For starters, there are countless amounts of job and business opportunities here. Whether you work in healthcare, in sports, or own your own business, Georgia has something for everyone. Another reason is because, unlike the north, the south has amazing weather all year long. Lastly, there are a lot of cultural attractions throughout the greater area. Overall, Georgia is a beautiful place with so much to see, so much to do, and so much opportunity for the future.
stjohnsource.com

Georgia Fugitive Arrested on St. Thomas, VIPD Reports

A man wanted in the state of Georgia was taken into custody Monday on St. Thomas, the V.I. Police Department reported Wednesday. Eason Sh’Roi Polk, 35, was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Bureau about 4:20 p.m. Monday after an investigation revealed that he was wanted out of the state of Georgia for failure to appear on a charge of identity theft, police said. It was unknown where in Georgia Polk was wanted.
13WMAZ

Georgia leads the nation in flu cases, experts say

MACON, Ga. — Flu season is ramping up early in Georgia, leading the nation in cases, and while some parents are concerned, others are prepared. "I do not have any concerns as far as flu season because I'm prepared. I take my daughter to the doctor, keep her a regular checkup, and make sure she's keeping her hands washed and social distancing," Aja Taylor said.
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Wealthy film producer targeted by Georgia inmate in multi-million dollar hoax

Hollywood film producer Sidney Kimmel lost millions of dollars to a prison inmate in Georgia in one of the boldest heists ever to occur from inside a jail cell, Fortune reports. Arthur Lee Cofield, 31, incarcerated in the maximum-security Special Management Unit in Butts County, allegedly used an illicit mobile phone to impersonate Kimmel and persuade Charles Schwab customer service reps to withdraw $11 million on his behalf. The money was used to buy 6,000 gold coins, hire a private jet and purchase a $4.4 million house in Buckhead.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Week 9: Final scores, vote for play of the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See the list below to see your favorite south Georgia teams and final scores. FINAL: Abbeville Christian Academy 6, Pataula Charter Academy 46. FINAL: Southwest Georgia Academy 6, Augusta Prep Day 28. FINAL: Grace Christian Academy 0, Flint River Academy 27. FINAL: Calhoun county 28, Stewart...
