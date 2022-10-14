Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
electrek.co
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car
Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
teslarati.com
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
Autoweek.com
This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub
Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
dcnewsnow.com
Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026
Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
Autoweek.com
Hyundai Bets on Software as Way to Catch Tesla
Hyundai plans to emphasize software development over the next several years, bringing connected services and over-the-air updates to all new models starting in 2025. The automaker sees Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) as key to its strategy over the next decade, bringing greater connectivity and services to car owners. Hyundai Motor...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall
General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
electrek.co
Over $40 billion in EV investments establishes new US ‘battery belt’ with 15 new plants or expansions
A new ” battery belt” is emerging in the United States as automakers from around the globe race to meet the overwhelming demand for fully electric, zero-emission vehicles. With limited production ability, planned investments to ensure the US has an adequate supply of critical EV battery components exceeds $40 billion.
Autoblog
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
protocol.com
Here are the main electric vehicle goals set by automakers and major markets
The electric vehicle transition is already underway, but it will need to accelerate to keep the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius in reach. To speed things up, automakers and governments have set targets to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles. Those targets,...
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales - executive
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault (RENA.PA) brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
GM is Selling Ultium Battery Packs to the US Military
via General MotorsGM's contract to supply the U.S. Department of Defense with batteries comes after it sold the Army a Hummer EV.
Wildfires in US west causing extreme weather in other states, study finds
US energy department research links megablazes in the west to hail, deluges and risk of flash floods in central states
Skoda Auto sees VW decision on gigafactory by end of year
PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), expects its parent group could make a decision on the location of a planned large battery factory in eastern Europe by the end of the year, Skoda's Chief Executive Klaus Zellmer said on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
BMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times
(Reuters) – Automaker BMW is set to move production of its electric minis from the United Kingdom to China, The Times reported on Friday. The company denied the Times report on moving production to China from the UK. BMW makes 40,000 electric Minis a year at its Cowley factory...
Road & Track
The Ariya Is Nissan’s Most Compelling SUV in Ages
For Nissan, the Ariya is a big deal. It's the centerpiece of its reinvention, with the automaker seeking greater profits from more exciting models. It's also another entry into the hottest segment of the moment—the mid-size, electric crossover. With that comes competition from just about everyone else, so Nissan has to get this one right. For the most part, it did. There's some evidence that Nissan doesn't have the R&D budget of other large automakers, yet Z aside, this is the most appealing new product from the Japanese company in some time.
