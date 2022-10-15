Interim Avenal police chief Robert Nevarez talks goals, transparency and trust

Read full article on original website
Family of Rashad Al-Hakim allege mishandling of case
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The family of 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. who was hit by a car in front of Hoover High School last week is demanding justice. “I’m going to make sure he gets his justice, and I’m not going to stop until he does,” said Ragina, Rashad’s mother. Ragina says administrators at Hoover […]
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford Council to consider license plate reader cameras
The Kings County Board of Supervisors will hold their regular meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the board chambers at 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Building 1. The regular agenda items include requests for approval from Kings County behavioral health, fire, and information technologies departments. The Hanford City Council will...
Hanford Sentinel
10 benches removed from downtown Hanford to address homeless problems
Ten benches have been removed from Hanford's downtown district, arbors around bathrooms in Civic Park will be removed, and electricity has been cut to outlets on those arbors following a City Council study session on homelessness earlier this month. The Council gave the unanimous direction during the Oct. 4 study...
kion546.com
Trails End residents fear homelessness as new owners threaten evictions to clean up
FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Eviction is on the minds of people living in the troubled Trails End Mobile Home Park now that new ownership has come in and vowed to clean up. “What’s going to happen is we’re going to be homeless,” said Billy Hastings. “To be honest with you. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s what’s going to happen.”
thesungazette.com
Ivanhoe man pleads guilty to federal drug, gun charges
Jonathan Gallegos, 32, of Ivanhoe pled guilty on Oct. 11 for conspiring to distribute and possess methamphetamine and marijuana, as well as using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. Multiple Tulare County safety departments partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate the crimes of Gallegos and his associates. Gallegos will be sentenced on Jan. 17, 2023, where he will face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
GV Wire
Pence Returns to Valley Monday to Campaign for Valadao
When then-Vice President Mike Pence visited near Lemoore in July 2019, it wasn’t an official campaign event for David Valadao. But, it was close. Pence, in town to push the Trump administration’s agricultural policy, introduced Valadao to the audience. At the time, Valadao was between congressional terms. Monday...
Bakersfield Now
Police, McFarland, Wasco and others take precautions after social media threats
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Kenneth Williams, Police Chief for the McFarland Police Department told Eyewitness News there's been an increase in shootings over the past couple of months, but there's currently no credible threat from the scary posts made on social media. This week, posts have been circulating around...
DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
3 separate shooting incidents in Wasco pose no credible threats to schools, events: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released information about three shooting incidents in Wasco this week but said there are no credible threats to schools or events. KCSO said deputies were called to a shooting on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 6:30 p.m. on Birch Avenue between 9th Place and 11th Street […]
DOJ: Man sentenced for meth distribution in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess narcotics with the intent of distribution, the US Department of Justice officials said on Friday. Court documents say that Antonio Zamora facilitated the delivery of five pounds of methamphetamine to an […]
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
Delano PD addresses ‘numerous inaccurate reports on social media’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Delano Police Department sent out a news release saying that there are currently no threats related to the Delano area schools or events following the drive-by shooting in Tulare County that left two dead. The police department sent out the news release to address “numerous inaccurate reports on social media,” […]
Dog on motorcycle leads to seizure of gun, meth, mushrooms in Fresno, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A traffic stop on a motorcycle rider whose dog was unsecured on the back of the bike led to the arrest of a 58-year-old on numerous felonies, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies say they conducted the traffic stop near Hughes and McKinley […]
indybay.org
Fresno Protest Against the Threat of Nuclear War
The protest was co-sponsored by Peace Fresno, The Fresno Center for Non-Violence, and the Fresno chapter of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom. It took place at the Federal Building at Tulare and O Street.
AOL Corp
Authorities release video of rugged Fresno County terrain where Jolissa Fuentes was found
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released video and photos of the rural foothills in the northeastern part of the county where missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes was found dead after a two-month search. The case made the missing 22-year-old something of a household name in the region as the...
Fentanyl found after running a red light, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Thursday night with 200 blue pills believed to be fentanyl while driving on a suspended license due to a prior DUI and on parole for attempted murder, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they observed a vehicle fail to stop at a red light and […]
GV Wire
Vacant for 50 Years, Bank of Italy Building Could Rise Again
Could an iconic downtown Fresno building, vacant for 50 years, find new life?. Several elected leaders, highlighted by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, held a news conference Friday morning touting $88 million in federal funds for Central Valley agriculture programs. The location was the Bank of Italy building at the corners...
yourcentralvalley.com
Pedestrian killed in collision with at least one vehicle: police
FRESNO, Calif. ( )- Fresno Police are investigating a fatal collision that left a pedestrian dead early Saturday morning. Officers say they were notified of the incident around 12:40 a.m. and responded to the area of Belmont and Echo Avenues. Police say they arrived to find a female pedestrian, thought...
Arrest after attempted kidnapping in Kettleman City, deputies say
KETTLEMAN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was arrested after police say he attempted to remove a woman from her home in Kettleman City and kidnap her. According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the people inside first heard pounding on the door of the home on the 300 block of Kings Street on […]
DA: Man sentenced for robbing Fresno Walgreens at knife-point
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been sentenced to time in prison after he robbed a store at knife-point in 2019, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Tuesday, 43-year-old Michael David Corral of Fresno was sentenced to 22 years and four months in state prison for second-degree robbery with the […]
