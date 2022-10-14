Read full article on original website
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Autoblog
EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades
Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
teslarati.com
Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy
Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
GM dives into the home energy business in a bid to dethrone Tesla
General Motors is creating a new energy business to sell batteries, charging equipment, solar panels, and software to both residential and commercial customers. This is a board-based effort to create a range of accessories that can help sell its lineup of electric vehicles. A new division at GM. The new...
Rivian shares skid after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O) closed 7.3% lower on Monday after the electric-vehicle maker recalled nearly all its vehicles, heightening investor concerns that the company may not be able to meet its 2023 production target.
torquenews.com
Wait Times For Some Kia, Hyundai And Genesis Models Reaches Two Years Plus
These days, nearly every car maker has months long waits for many of their new vehicles. It is due of course to lingering supply chain problems that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent conflicts that have disrupted semiconductor manufacturing and the supply of certain raw materials. Automakers like Kia and Hyundai now have some of the longest wait times in the industry, but how long are we really talking?
Autoblog
EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them
The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026
Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
104.1 WIKY
Tesla steps up job ads as recession clouds gather
(Reuters) – While Elon Musk may be worried about the economy, job openings on Tesla’s website suggest the world’s most valuable car maker is hiring employees at a quick pace, in nearly every category of job. Tesla this week listed over 6,900 jobs on its career website,...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. approves LNG shipping waiver for Puerto Rico after hurricane
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration late on Sunday approved a waiver of U.S. shipping rules to address Puerto Rico’s urgent need for liquified natural gas (LNG) after Hurricane Fiona. The Homeland Security Department issued a waiver of the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires goods moved...
Autoblog
VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture
Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
104.1 WIKY
Lower-cost U.S. hearing aids go on sale Monday
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Major U.S. retailers will begin selling lower-cost hearing aids without a prescription or medical exam under final Biden administration rules that take effect Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing...
104.1 WIKY
Skoda Auto sees VW decision on gigafactory by end of year
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen, expects its parent group could make a decision on the location of a planned large battery factory in eastern Europe by the end of the year, Skoda’s Chief Executive Klaus Zellmer said on Monday. “If we get everything...
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales - executive
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault (RENA.PA) brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
Carscoops
Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs
European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
104.1 WIKY
EDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work
PARIS (Reuters) – Strike action over wage demands was hitting a third of EDF’s 18 French nuclear plants as of Friday night, a spokesperson for the utility said, further delaying the maintenance of its reactors. “Six sites (were) affected by strikes as of last night,” the spokesperson said...
kalkinemedia.com
EVs account for only 3.39% of new vehicle sales in Australia: Report
A recent report by the Electric Vehicle Council states only 3.9% of total vehicle sales comprised of EVs. Australia is lagging compared to other countries in terms of uptake of Electric Vehicles. Carmakers and automobile companies are still not prioritising sending their EVs to Australia. Electric vehicle sales in Australia...
104.1 WIKY
Exclusive-Rosneft moves into tanker chartering as EU ban looms
MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Russia’s biggest oil exporter Rosneft has expanded its tanker chartering business to ease oil shipments for buyers amid looming Western sanctions on insurance of Russian oil shipments, three sources familiar with the matter said. Previously, state-controlled Rosneft, which produces more than 40% of Russian...
Honda announces new $4.4B Ohio battery plant
Honda Motor Co. and LG Energy Solution announced on Tuesday that the two companies will build a new $4.4 billion battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio.
