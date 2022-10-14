ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
electrek.co

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS
teslarati.com

Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy

Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
OHIO STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026

Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Bets on Software as Way to Catch Tesla

Hyundai plans to emphasize software development over the next several years, bringing connected services and over-the-air updates to all new models starting in 2025. The automaker sees Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) as key to its strategy over the next decade, bringing greater connectivity and services to car owners. Hyundai Motor...
TECHNOLOGY
Autoblog

EV batteries could become a $340 billion market: Startups are racing to build them

The future of the auto industry hinges, now more than ever, on batteries. Batteries are critical to automakers' multi-billion-dollar plans to create electric vehicle lineups over the next several years. They're important as automakers seek to differentiate themselves and their offerings from one another. And they're crucial as the industry seeks to put its gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting past behind — but only if batteries can be developed in efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable ways.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture

Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs

European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
CARS
US News and World Report

Vietnam's VinFast Recalls a Third of Its Sold EVs to Replace Sensors

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast said on Saturday it would recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs), which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate...
CARS
104.1 WIKY

BMW to move production of electric minis from UK to China -The Times

(Reuters) – Automaker BMW is set to move production of its electric minis from the United Kingdom to China, The Times reported on Friday. The company denied the Times report on moving production to China from the UK. BMW makes 40,000 electric Minis a year at its Cowley factory...
CARS
Reuters

Skoda Auto sees VW decision on gigafactory by end of year

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Skoda Auto, the Czech unit of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), expects its parent group could make a decision on the location of a planned large battery factory in eastern Europe by the end of the year, Skoda's Chief Executive Klaus Zellmer said on Monday.
BUSINESS
Road & Track

The Ariya Is Nissan’s Most Compelling SUV in Ages

For Nissan, the Ariya is a big deal. It's the centerpiece of its reinvention, with the automaker seeking greater profits from more exciting models. It's also another entry into the hottest segment of the moment—the mid-size, electric crossover. With that comes competition from just about everyone else, so Nissan has to get this one right. For the most part, it did. There's some evidence that Nissan doesn't have the R&D budget of other large automakers, yet Z aside, this is the most appealing new product from the Japanese company in some time.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy