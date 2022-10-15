Read full article on original website
Free tech-career event for high school students to take place at Chukchansi Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A free career event for high school students is scheduled for next week at Downtown Fresno’s Chuckchansi Park. The Central Valley Career Tech Expo will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It’s being hosted by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools. Event […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hanford, CA
As recently as the 1880s, the landlocked Californian city of Hanford briefly served as a trading point for fish harvested at the now-dried-up Tulara Lake. Once the biggest freshwater body west of the Mississippi River, the lake sat just south of the city. Moreover, Native American tribes had already lived...
Falling glass injures fans at Valley Children’s Stadium
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Some fans at Saturday night’s Fresno State football game were hospitalized after broken glass fell on them from a structure above their seats at Valley Children’s Stadium. Several fans on the west side of the stadium, below the press box, were showered with shards of glass after the university says a […]
Tulare, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Check out "The Haunting of Butler Park" in southeast Fresno this Halloween
The larger-than-life animatronics in the front yard welcomes visitors before they enter the haunted house filled with scary scenarios that are all kid-friendly.
Fans injured when a Fresno State coach shatters glass window at Valley Children's Stadium
A Fresno State coach has been put on administrative leave after breaking a window during last night's game, injuring some fans.
Dine and Dish: 99 Craft Pizza in northwest Fresno
Pizza is such an Instagram-worthy food item. 99 Craft Pizza at Nees and Palm in northwest Fresno dared to think outside the pizza box.
Vigil to be held in memory of Jolissa Fuentes
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Loved ones and community members will be gathering for a prayer vigil to honor the memory of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes on Wednesday night. The prayer vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Selma’s Lincoln Park near McCall Avenue and Mill Street. Jolissa’s family said the vigil will be open for anyone […]
kingsriverlife.com
Valley Animal Center: Cat in Shelter for Four Years Seeks Special Furever Home
If you love the beauty of sparkling brilliance, then Glitter is your gal!. Glitter (Animal ID: 21340) is a four-year-old orange tabby. She and her siblings were surrendered to Valley Animal Center when they were only four months old. While all of Glitter’s siblings were adopted, she has been in the care of Valley Animal Center since 2018.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Boswell-Vidovich water war blows up over groundwater
A long simmering water war between two of the San Joaquin Valley's biggest farming entities blew up over groundwater Wednesday when the state rejected the region’s plan to shore up its declining aquifer. The fallout could be significant if the state pursues enforcement, which could include pumping limits, steep...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clovis, CA
Located at the heart of San Joaquin Valley, Clovis is a bustling city in Fresno County, California. It also lies less than ten miles northeast of downtown Fresno City. Like many Californian cities, Clovis’ first permanent residents were prospectors during the Gold Rush in the mid-1800s. Nevertheless, in the...
GV Wire
Falling Glass Injures Girl at Fresno State Football Game, Witnesses Say
Witnesses says at least one person was cut by shards of glass that suddenly rained down on spectators during Saturday night’s Fresno State football game at Valley Children’s Stadium on the university campus. A window in a coaches’ observation booth overlooking the field from the top of the...
thesungazette.com
Raelyn DeWitt crowned Miss Exeter 2022
EXETER – This year’s coronation for the Miss Exeter Sponsorship Program was open to the public at the town’s annual Fall Festival, where Raelyn DeWitt was crowned the winner amongst six participating candidates. The coronation ceremony took place on Oct. 8, in downtown Exeter at the annual...
thesungazette.com
Porterville women tied, held at gunpoint in own home
TULARE COUNTY – Luckily two women and a baby were not hurt after they arrived home to find a man in their house, who proceeded to zip tie the women and hold them at gunpoint. Just after 6 p.m, on Tuesday Oct. 11, Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies...
kingsriverlife.com
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno: Waylon and Willie
Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno will be sharing with us every other month about their rescue dogs. Labrador Retriever Rescue of Fresno (LRRF) is pleased to present our newest superstars, now available for adoption! You might remember these boys as part of the Highway Men, young superstars blazing a trail in country music. They are good ol’ country boys looking for a good place to sing their songs and enjoy their fans and supporters. They are the one and only Waylon & Willie!
Fuentes family mourns for Jolissa after wreckage found
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over two months after Jolissa Fuentes’ family first reported her missing, they are finally able to say goodbye. “We love you and we miss you sister. Just watch over us,” her younger brother said during the vigil in Selma’s Downtown Lincoln Park Wednesday evening. Fighting back tears, her father addressed the […]
Fire tears through historic Fresno building, two burned, several animals rescued
More than half of the city's firefighters responded as a fire quickly spread to all floors of the building.
thesungazette.com
Dreyer’s puts 1,000 local jobs on ice, temporarily
TULARE – Dreyer’s ice cream plants in the South Valley will be putting a thousand jobs on ice, but only for a few weeks. A spokesperson for the company confirmed that 300 workers at its Tulare plant and about 700 at its Bakersfield facility will stay at home, officially a temporary layoff, toward the end of November and return to work in early December. The company said it is taking advantage of the slowest time of the year to install new software to integrate with its parent company, United Kingdom-based Froneri.
DA: Fresno motorcycle clubhouse shooter charged
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The shooter officials say was involved in the death of a man at a motorcycle gathering in Fresno on Oct. 1, 33-year-old Antoine Caradine, has been charged by the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. According to officials, Caradine shot 31-year-old Darnell Johnson Jr. multiple times while at a motorcycle club meet, […]
thesungazette.com
Hanford man dies in single vehicle crash on 198
TULARE COUNTY – Visalia area California Highway Patrol reminds the public to always wear a seatbelt after a Hanford man was not wearing one when he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 198 and died from his injuries. On Saturday, Oct. 8, at approximately 11:22, the Fresno Communication...
