‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Reveals How Claes Bang Got Cast as Villain JP and Whether the Garvey Sisters Might Return

Peacock’s breakout hit Bel-Air is making a change at the helm for Season 2, which is currently in production. Carla Banks Waddles has been promoted to showrunner. She takes over for TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson who have stepped down from the role over creative differences. The duo remain executive producers on the series, from Westbrrok Studios and Universal Television. The series is taking a brief hiatus as the showrunner transition is taking place. Former Good Girls EP Banks Waddles, who is under an overall deal at Universal Television, was a co-executive producer on Season 1 of Bel-Air. She is...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO