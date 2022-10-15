‘Bad Sisters’ Creator Sharon Horgan Reveals How Claes Bang Got Cast as Villain JP and Whether the Garvey Sisters Might Return

Read full article on original website
'It was tragic': Brendan Fraser laments scrapping of $100m Batgirl movie in which he co-starred - and says film's shock axe 'doesn't engender trust among filmmakers and the studio'
Brendan Fraser has lamented the 'tragic' decision to shelve the $100m Batgirl film in which he starred. The actor, 53, who is currently an awards season favourite with his role in The Whale, starred alongside lead actress Leslie Grace in the ill-fated project, playing Ted Carson/Firefly. Warner Bros scrapped the...
digitalspy.com
50 Shades, Killing Eve and Marvel stars join Kenneth Branagh's next Poirot movie
The star-studded cast for Kenneth Branagh's next Hercule Poirot movie has been unveiled. Following on from 2017's Murder on the Orient Express and this year's Death on the Nile, A Haunting in Venice will be based on Agatha Christie's Hallowe'en Party, taking viewers to the iconic Italian city. Among those...
‘Bel-Air’ Changes Showrunners As Carla Banks Waddles Replaces TJ Brady & Rasheed Newson For Season 2 Of Peacock Reboot
Peacock’s breakout hit Bel-Air is making a change at the helm for Season 2, which is currently in production. Carla Banks Waddles has been promoted to showrunner. She takes over for TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson who have stepped down from the role over creative differences. The duo remain executive producers on the series, from Westbrrok Studios and Universal Television. The series is taking a brief hiatus as the showrunner transition is taking place. Former Good Girls EP Banks Waddles, who is under an overall deal at Universal Television, was a co-executive producer on Season 1 of Bel-Air. She is...
theplaylist.net
‘The Penguin’: Colin Farrell Teases Opening Moments Of His Upcoming ‘Batman’ Spinoff Series
While we don’t know when Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson are going to get back together and start production on a sequel to “The Batman,” we know that we’ll be invited back to Gotham soon enough thanks to the first spinoff series, “The Penguin.” And now, thanks to that series’ star, Colin Farrell, we have an idea about when/how the show fits in the continuity.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Husband Christopher Guest: Everything To Know About Their Almost 40 Year Marriage
Jamie Lee Curtis is an actress known for her reoccurring role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween movie franchise. She is married to Christopher Guest. Recently, Jamie has been busy promoting the latest Halloween movie, Halloween Ends. Many know Jamie Lee Curtis, 63, from her iconic role as Laurie Strode...
Jamie Lee Curtis says she wants Lindsay Lohan to be a 'hot grandma' in a 'Freaky Friday' sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis shared her vision for a potential "Freaky Friday" sequel on "The View." Curtis said that she wants her costar Lindsay Lohan to play a "hot grandma." She added that she would like to be a "helicopter parent" to Lohan's children in the movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis Holds Hands with Her Daughters at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere: 'Proudest Mother'
Jamie Lee Curtis is celebrating a final-girl milestone with her own best girls by her side. The actress, 63, was accompanied by daughters Annie Guest and Ruby Guest on the red carpet Tuesday night for the world premiere of her upcoming slasher Halloween Ends, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
As a seasoned scream queen, Jamie Lee Curtis has seen her fair share of twists in film — but Knives Out might take the cake. "It turned out to be this fantastic movie," Curtis, 63, raved to Entertainment Weekly of the 2019 hit comedy thriller, which featured an ensemble cast and was directed by Rian Johnson. "I would never have known that the movie we were making was the movie that we made."
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Adam Sandler coming to Northern California for San Francisco & Sacramento shows
Comedy's biggest basketball fan is coming to the home of the Warriors.
SFGate
Wild Bunch Swoops on Sci Fi Thriller Series ‘Arcadia’
Wild Bunch TV has boarded high-concept sci-fi thriller series, “Arcadia” from Belgian production shingle, jonnydepony (“Blackout,” “Transport”). Created by Philippe De Schepper and Bas Adriaensen, “Arcadia” refers to a post-global catastrophe society where its citizens’ rights and entitlements are determined by their scores. Life is good as long as you remain “healthy, focused and efficient.”
Collider
'She-Hulk': Tatiana Maslany Reveals 'More Serious' Alternate Finale Ending Was Filmed
The Season 1 finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ended much in the same way as the rest of the series - with humor and an iconic fourth wall break. However, the show's star, Tatiana Maslany, has revealed that the finale could have ended up playing out a bit differently.
SFGate
‘Game of Thrones’ Executive Producer Frank Doelger to Be Showrunner on Surveillance Drama ‘Concordia’
Six-time Primetime Emmy award-winner Frank Doelger, whose credits include “Game of Thrones,” “The Swarm,” “John Adams” and “Rome,” and Intaglio Films, a joint venture between Beta Film and ZDF Studios, have started production on surveillance drama thriller “Concordia,” set in an experimental utopian community.
'New Amsterdam' Honored the Life of Schavaria Reeves During a Recent Episode
Any true television fan knows that there are a lot more moving parts to a show than just the actors on screen. Many large productions have literal armies of individuals working tirelessly on everything from lighting to makeup and even audio mixing, all necessary components of a great program. Article...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Recap: Coup Runnings
It starts quietly. Through the halls and stairways of an empty palace just before daybreak, a serving boy brings news: The King is dead. It ends spectacularly: From beneath the ground where thousands have gathered to pay homage to their new ruler, a dragon erupts, screaming its fury before flying away with its rider, Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, aboard. This, too, is news of a sort: There’s a new King in town, but for how long?
Here's How The Goldbergs Handled Murray's Death in Season 10 Premiere
The Goldbergs‘ Season 10 premiere kicked off with Murray Goldberg’s well-spoiled demise. So, how exactly did the ABC comedy handle the passing of Jeff Garlin’s cantankerous alter ego? The Powers That Be could have gone in any number of directions. Murray could’ve been pushed in front of a train in Paris and exploded like a balloon full of meat. Or he could have succumb to a previously unknown drug addiction. Heck, he could’ve been offed via kung fu coupon — there’s precedent! But instead, The Goldbergs chose to sidestep the specifics of Murray’s death. The cold open only disclosed that Murray was...
tvinsider.com
‘Bad Sisters’ Finale: Sharon Horgan on [Spoiler] Killing J.P., Casting the Garveys & More
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Bad Sisters finale.]. In Bad Sisters, Earl (J.P.) had to die. The Apple TV+ dark comedy came to a close October 14, finally revealing who killed Gracie’s husband, J.P., in the end. And while all of the Garvey sisters need therapy after the months they’ve had, the finale ended on a peaceful note with all five of the sisters swimming together again.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Essie Davis Joins Netflix Adaptation of David Nicholls’ ‘One Day’ (Exclusive)
The Babadook star Essie Davis has joined the cast of Netflix’s upcoming series adaptation of David Nicholls much-loved 2009 comic romance novel One Day. The White Lotus‘ Leo Woodall and This Is Going to Hurt breakout Ambika Mod are set to play the lead roles of Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley, respectively, in the series, which will chart the pair’s encounters and the ups and downs of their relationship on the same day each year, beginning when they first meet at Edinburgh University on July 15, 1988. The Hollywood Reporter understands that Davis will play Dexter’s mother, Alison (who was...
