Everything Aaron Rodgers said after awful loss to the Jets
Aaron Rodgers called on the Green Bay Packers to stay together and simplify things on offense after a bad loss to the Jets. The Packers lost the opening game of the season and had to rally back together to win the next three games. Now they’ve lost two in a row to the Giants and the Jets. Again, they need to respond.
Colin Cowherd Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers are leading the NFC West through five games this season. One of the biggest reasons for their early success, according to Colin Cowherd, is the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "I know it's so hard to admit you're wrong. The 49ers are really good and one of the ...
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game [UPDATED]
Best Brittany Mahomes tweets about Bills-Chiefs game. It’s almost as exciting to watch Brittany Mahomes‘ Twitter timeline as it is to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play (I SAID ALMOST!) Brittany’s Twitter account during the Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game was chock full of reactions that, quite honestly,...
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in Week 6 loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — The 49ers returned home Sunday afternoon after spending the previous 10 days in the Eastern time zone. The 49ers were happy to be heading home, but they were certainly not pleased to be returning to the Bay Area with a 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. “Self-inflicted...
3 Golden State Warriors who could shock the NBA this season, including Draymond Green
It wasn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors will start a new season off an emphatic championship run. However,
Everything Patrick Mahomes said after gutsy Chiefs loss to Bills
Patrick Mahomes had some things to say after his Kansas City Chiefs lost at home to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke at the podium after his team’s tough home loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. While there is no...
CBS Sports
NFL insider notes: How Vikings went from the league's worst to best in one key metric, plus more from Week 6
When Kevin O'Connell took over the Minnesota Vikings, he knew immediately where to focus his attention. The first-year head coach saw a Vikings team that was downright dreadful at situational football. The 2021 Vikings were the worst in the league that season. By some metrics cobbled together by the staff there, they were actually the worst in modern NFL history at situational ball.
Everything Mike Tomlin said about Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett
Here is what Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the injury to Kenny Pickett and the performance of Mitch Trubisky in the team’s Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh Steelers started off their season with a huge overtime win over the...
NBC Sports
Six 49ers to watch vs. Falcons: 'Next man up' in Atlanta
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The 49ers will face the Atlanta Falcons without several key players on defense, but as usual, it is a "next man up" mentality in the locker room. Filling the shoes of Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Emmanuel Moseley and Jimmie Ward is no small task. But...
Seahawks social media brilliantly trolled Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals after win
Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks’ social media team for absolutely burying Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals on Twitter after Sunday’s big divisional rivalry win. The Seattle Seahawks improved to 3-3 on the season and Kliff Kingsbury may soon be out of a job, as his Arizona Cardinals...
When Will the Eagles Lose Their First Game? (Updated Odds, Picks for Every Remaining Game, Undefeated Season)
Fresh off a 26-17 thumping of their division rival Dallas Cowboys in primetime in Philadelphia, the Eagles head into their Week 7 bye with their chests puffed out as the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL. It's only the third time in their storied franchise history where they've been...
After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes expects to score every time he touches the ball. He expects to win every time he steps on the field. So when the Chiefs quarterback threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Bills to escape with a 24-20 victory over Kansas City, there was a quiet sense of shock inside Arrowhead Stadium — as if Chiefs fans, who had grown so accustomed to winning, couldn’t believe Mahomes and Co. had come up short.
Yardbarker
FUMBLE! Falcons Scoop & Score to Take Big Lead vs. 49ers
The Atlanta Falcons are riding high in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. After scoring on the team's opening drive, the Falcons doubled their lead late in the first quarter with the help of the defense. With the 49ers facing 3rd-and-1 on their own 20-yard line, running back...
This Grizzlies-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
In life, sometimes, you have to build up goodwill. Suppose you’re a businessman. You make a competitive offer – but so does somebody else. Isn’t the seller likely prefer your offer if you’ve got a good relationship? NBA teams need to make the same considerations. They...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury
Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
Yardbarker
Minnesota Vikings Takeaways from Week 6 Win
It is time for the Minnesota Vikings takeaways after their week six win over the Miami Dolphins. The Vikings went into Miami and emerged victorious, beating the Dolphins (3-3) 24-16. The Vikings are now 5-1 heading into their bye week. The Vikings and Dolphins started out ugly, with each team combining for seven punts to start the game. Things picked up when Miami kicked a field goal, followed by the Vikings scoring a touchdown to go up 7-3. The Dolphins missed a field goal and threw an interception leading to a Vikings field goal putting them up 10-3 at the half.
NBC Sports
'Self-inflicted wounds' doom Jimmy G, 49ers in loss to Falcons
ATLANTA — Jimmy Garoppolo believes the 49ers ultimately beat themselves in their 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. No discredit to the Falcons and their ability to stop the 49ers on the field, but Garoppolo knows there were several mistakes that contributed to the offense’s inability to score in the second half.
Astros social media goes absolutely savage on Mariners after ALDS sweep
It didn’t take long after an 18-inning marathon on Saturday for the Houston Astros social media account to remind the Seattle Mariners that they had been swept out of the ALDS. Shortly after Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez flied out to center for the final out of the game...
