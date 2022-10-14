Read full article on original website
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
shorelineareanews.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses at Seattle / King County Clinic October 20-23, 2022
Seattle/King County Clinic returns to Seattle Center for a seventh year, October 20-23, 2022 with free eye exams and prescription eyeglasses for those who struggle to access or afford eye care. According to Washington Healthcare Access Alliance, vision care is one of the scarcest health services in the state. Led...
Seattle’s famous dog who rode the bus to the dog park by herself, dies
SEATTLE — Eclipse, the Seattle dog who became famous for taking a bus by herself to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to her Facebook page, the 10-year-old black labrador-bull mastiff mix was recently diagnosed with cancer and passed away in her sleep on Friday morning.
Seattle invests $8.3 million in program to end traffic deaths, serious injuries by 2030
For National Walk and Roll to School Day, students at Dunlap Elementary School were joined by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones and Seattle Department of Transportation Director Greg Spotts as they walked to school. The National Center for Safe Routes to School presented Seattle...
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
King County won’t move forward with proposed SODO homeless shelter expansion
A homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood will have its current lease maintained by King County and will not expand services as had previously been planned, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Friday. The SODO shelter, which is operated by the Salvation Army, serves 270 residents. The county had...
macaronikid.com
Great Hikes in Kitsap County for Kids - Dickerson Falls
Did you know there’s a waterfall hike in Bremerton? I didn’t, either. Dickerson Falls is a local’s best kept secret, and a great, family hike closer to home. The trail is located on the Ueland Tree Farm in Bremerton, a parcel of private property that is so generously made available to the public for responsible, non-motorized recreation. The falls can be reached via two main trails: the Dickerson Falls Trail, a 1.6-mile gravel road or the South Loop Trail, a 3 mile loop of generally gentle grade terrain weaving through forests and wetlands. The trail system is also popular for mountain biking and hiking.
secretseattle.co
All Of The Washington State Ferries Have Been Renamed For The Mariners
Here’s some fun news for your Friday: all of the Washington State Ferries have just gotten new names honoring the Mariners. So the next time you take a ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge or Vashon or wherever you’re headed (perhaps to Whidbey Island to visit the town from Practical Magic?) you may be able to say that you’re riding on the Juliooooooooooo.
q13fox.com
Study ranks Seattle and Tacoma among least safe cities in the U.S.
Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158.
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
secretseattle.co
The 20 Best Breakfast Spots In Seattle That Will Turn You Into A Morning Person
Of course you are. After all, there’s nothing like a cozy stack of pancakes to get your day off to a good start. Keep scrolling for 20 Seattle restaurants that serve up waffles, eggs, bagels, and more hearty breakfast foods. Although we love coffee shops (it’s Seattle, after all), we limited this list to places where you can sit down and enjoy some hot breakfast with your caffeine. We’re not just talking about weekend brunch, either; all of these spots offer breakfast on weekday mornings.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Tacoma councilmember: Social workers key to making new ordinance work
City councilmember John Hines said Thursday that Tacoma can make its new homeless ordinance work. The City Council passed the measure this week to create a homeless encampment ban around temporary shelters, which restricts homeless camps from being set up within 10 blocks of the city’s temporary homeless shelters.
Air quality alert: Expect a smoky, hot weekend across Western Washington
SEATTLE — It will be a hot and hazy weekend. Air quality alerts and advisories for smoke have been issued for most of Western Washington and parts of Eastern Washington, as smoke from wildfires continues to hang over the region. The alert is in effect for Clallam, King, Grays...
myedmondsnews.com
Five Corners food truck and street festival set for Oct. 23
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Edmonds Jazz Combo. 1 p.m. Pets in Costume Contest – prizes from All the Best Pets. 2:30 p.m. Kids in Costume Contest – prizes from assorted local businesses. Those unable to arrive on foot or bike are invited to park in the...
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
UW librarians go on strike over insufficient pay
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Thursday, Oct. 13. University of Washington librarians and press staff are going on strike Thursday. 97% of the union authorized the walk-off. The union representing the employees says this is due to contract negotiations, issues about pay, a demand for...
thejoltnews.com
Concerns still loom over Port’s airport plans
Thurston county residents continued to express unease during the fourth, and last public open house for the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan held on October 12. “To stop at informing and consulting is just an insult to the people who support this port and live in this community. Maybe reconsider on that and reach out and collaborate more, both in this process and in future ones,” said resident Sharon Coons.
