Effective: 2022-10-17 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney affecting Seminole County. .The forecast point above Lake Harney at Geneva remains in Major Flood. Despite a slow decline, the river level will remain in Major Flood stage through the end of this week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Above Lake Harney...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Above Lake Harney. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.8 feet, Water covers State Road 46 and it may become impassable near Jungle Road and Prevatt Road. Standing water on secondary roads near the river deepens to more than three feet in some areas. Flooding becomes more significant to structures and marinas from above Lake Harney to the Lake Jesup area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 11.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.8 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Above Lake Harne 8.0 11.3 Mon 9 am 11.2 11.1 11.0 10.9 10.8

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO