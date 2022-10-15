Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brevard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w affecting Brevard County. .The forecast point near Cocoa is within Minor Flood stage and is forecast to very slowly decline while remaining in Minor Flood stage through the end of this week. For the St. Johns River...including Cocoa 9w...Moderate to Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Cocoa 9w. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, Road flooding in the Stratford Drive area of Cocoa. Flooding of streets and approaching low lying structures in the Lake Washington area of Melbourne. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Monday was 16.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Cocoa 9w 16.0 16.4 Mon 9 am 16.3 16.2 16.1 16.0 15.9
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain in Major Flood stage through the end of this week while slowly declining. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 8.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.5 Mon 9 am 8.4 8.3 8.2 8.2 8.1
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Major Flood stage and the river level is forecast to remain nearly steady through the end of this week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.2 Mon 9 am 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.0
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-18 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Rivers across west central Florida continue to slowly recede. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 8.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 8.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.6 feet on 09/29/1998. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Peace River Bartow 8.0 8.6 Mon 10 am 8.5 8.3 8.2 8.0 7.9
