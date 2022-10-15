Effective: 2022-10-17 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at Astor remains in Major Flood stage and the river level is forecast to remain nearly steady through the end of this week. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Astor. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Major flooding occurs, with water entering the first story of many homes and businesses along the river. Some roads inaccessible and rescues likely needed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 4.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Monday was 4.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 4.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 2.3 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat St Johns River Astor 2.3 4.2 Mon 9 am 4.2 4.2 4.1 4.1 4.0

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO