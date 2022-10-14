ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach

Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs

There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
Gov. Ron DeSantis surveys damage in Flagler County from Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Flagler County on Sunday and examined damage from Hurricane Ian. Some of the county's leaders, including Mayor Suzy Johnston and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave an update on the damage assessment. "The residential damages were more than $10.6 million:...
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail

There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL

