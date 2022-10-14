Read full article on original website
$150,000 Worth of Cocaine Washed Up on Florida Beach Was Found by a “Good Samaritan” Who Handed It In to Border PatrolToby HazlewoodFlorida State
72-Yr Old Florida Man Dies While Draining His Pool During Hurricane IanPool MagazineDeltona, FL
72 Year Old Man Dies Going Out into Hurricane Ian To Drain His PoolTyler Mc.Deltona, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrmond Beach, FL
Great escapes in Florida: Flagler Beach, U.S. Highway 1 and scenic State Road A1AJoAnn RyanFlagler Beach, FL
30th annual Biketoberfest wraps up in Daytona Beach after seeing big turnout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of bikers are now rolling out of Daytona Beach as the 30th annual Biketoberfest wrapped up Sunday. WESH 2 spoke with local business owners about how the huge turnout beat their expectations after Hurricane Ian. "It's been nice. We've had a lot of fun...
Officials: FreeFall ride cannot be removed until Tyre Sampson death investigation ends
ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite the Orlando SlingShot announcing that theFreeFall would be torn down, it may be a while before that occurs. Tyre Sampson, 14, died in March after falling from the FreeFall ride about halfway down the 400-foot drop. State officials tell WESH 2 that the investigation into...
Second phase of Florida D-SNAP program opens Monday for Orange and Flagler County residents
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas and St. Johns counties will...
11 pounds of cocaine washes ashore on Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The US Border Patrol seizes 11 pounds of cocaine after it washes ashore in Volusia County. The suspicious package was found by a Good Samaritan walking along Daytona Beach. Officials said the package washed up along the shoreline. On Saturday, Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar...
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
Florida Man Detained And Released On LIVE TV For Street Racing
A Florida man was detained on LIVE TV for street racing and cited for reckless driving. Sgt. Maher with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over a truck for street racing and running a red light during “On Patrol” Live. The subject was detained for
Volusia County residents searching for temporary housing as shelters begin to close
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people at an emergency shelter in Daytona Beach say they are being kicked out Sunday with no place to go. Last weekend, WESH 2 met Cecelia Crandall out at the emergency shelter set up inside the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. Crandall's apartment...
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
Running 4 Heroes opens tribute hall in Winter Springs
There's a new way for you to honor first responders killed in the line of duty. Running 4 Heroes opened its doors to their tribute hall Saturday in Winter Springs. Zechariah Cartledge started the nonprofit in 2019 when he was 10 years old. The organization supports injured First Responders, K9’s, and families of fallen first responders. He also honors them with a 1-mile run.
Thousands of people attend Come Out with Pride parade in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The most colorful festival is decorating the streets of downtown Orlando. Thousands are "Coming out with Pride" to kick off a week-long celebration by and for the LGBTQ+ community. The annual pride event is to foster a sense of belonging. It's to encourage our LGBTQ+...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
Gov. Ron DeSantis surveys damage in Flagler County from Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Flagler County on Sunday and examined damage from Hurricane Ian. Some of the county's leaders, including Mayor Suzy Johnston and Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord gave an update on the damage assessment. "The residential damages were more than $10.6 million:...
Deltona residents alarmed by holes forming after flooding from Hurricane Ian
DELTONA, Fla. — Flooding continues to cause problems for people across Central Florida. In Deltona, two large holes have formed- one on a road, and another in a person’s yard. The city closed Salem Drive in the Hidden Lake Estates area Friday morning. Residents there say they’re confused...
SEE: Channel 9 reporter shows glimpse of Stone Island flooding from boat
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many parts of Central Florida are still dealing with flooding following Hurricane Ian. The Stone Island area in Volusia County is one of those areas. Some residents said their homes are only accessible by boat. Channel 9 reporter Jeff Levkulich hopped aboard a boat to...
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...
Central Florida Zoo cancels first weekend of Zoo Boo Bash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida Zoo has decided to cancel the first weekend of their Zoo Boo Bash. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23, but the zoo is still waiting for floodwaters to recede. The zoo has also been cleaning up debris...
Florida governor race: Crist, DeSantis hot on the campaign trail
There are only 25 days until election day and until Florida chooses who will be governor for the next four years. Democratic candidate for governor, Charlie Crist, walked out to a modest but excited crowd Friday night. His focus at the Orlando rally was abortion rights at the event called...
Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More
Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and More appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
'Lowest form of scum': Lee County deputies arrest Orlando men for allegedly looting after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A sheriff in Florida announced the arrest of seven men who were allegedly caught looting in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that the seven men were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly being seen looting from various locations. Eli Francisco Acevedo...
