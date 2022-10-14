Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO