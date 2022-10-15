ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Report

Feds tell El Paso officials to expect 60,000 migrants in October

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Despite concerns about slow federal government reimbursements and a chance El Paso might be left holding the bag for a portion of the costs, the City Council on Tuesday extended an emergency ordinance allowing the use of local resources to manage the ongoing migrant crisis. The 9-0 vote green […]
EL PASO, TX
Business Insider

Trump's legal team is trying to avoid turning over information about whether or not the documents found at Mar-A-Lago were declassified

Trump's lawyers are running into a roadblock with special master Raymond Dearie. Dearie asked Trump's team to hand over specific information about files he claims he declassified. His team is now arguing that doing so would compromise any defense Trump has to subsequent charges. Former President Donald Trump's legal team...
POTUS
MSNBC

Why the FBI needs to search Trump's Bedminister golf course

Former President Donald Trump and his attorneys promised in June that, for real, he had handed over all the White House documents the federal government had demanded be returned. Weeks later, the FBI recovered thousands of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — and it appears now that the lying from Trump hasn’t stopped.
POTUS
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her

A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities. Read it at Miami Herald
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Secret Service met with Oath Keepers before January 6, official confirms

Secret Service agents met with members of the right-wing extremist Oath Keepers group prior to the violent January 6 insurrection, according to a report.A Secret Service spokesperson told CNN that the agency had contact with the extremist group, whose founder and other members are currently on trial, as part of its standard intelligence-gathering duties.The official told CNN that members of the extremist group had occasionally reached out to the agency regarding items that they were allowed to bring to rallies.“We are aware that individuals from the Oath Keepers have contacted us in the past to make inquiries,” Secret Service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Despite ‘tips and warnings’ before Jan. 6, Secret Service did not change security plans

The Secret Service did not alter security plans in the days leading up to January 6th despite documented threats, according to Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig. “There doesn’t seem to be any indication that they changed any of their moves or tactics or steps other than trying to prevent Donald Trump from going to the Capitol,” Leonnig said.Oct. 13, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Congress asks Secret Service for an account of all contacts between agency, Oath Keepers up to and on Jan. 6, 2021

The House Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection has asked the Secret Service for records of all communications between the far-right Oath Keepers group and Secret Service agents prior to and on the day of the attack, after a preliminary accounting by the agency indicated multiple contacts in 2020, according to a Secret Service spokesman.
CONGRESS & COURTS

