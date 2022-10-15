ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases latest set of rankings for girls volleyball, soccer & field hockey

By Meredith Perri
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday

One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding

Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick.
NFL
MassLive.com

This is how Mass. plans to send tax refunds to households next month

The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy