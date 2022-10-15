WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases latest set of rankings for girls volleyball, soccer & field hockey

Read full article on original website
HS Football: See where WMass teams stand in latest state postseason power rankings
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its latest statewide postseason power rankings of the 2022 season Friday, Oct. 14 The power rankings include games that were submitted by schools into Arbiter by as of Oct. 14 at 4 a.m. At the end of the regular season, the top 16 teams...
Fans join forces for anti-Yankees chants at Patriots-Browns game
For a moment during Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns, fans united against a common enemy. While fans were certainly on opposite sides of Sunday’s game at First Energy Stadium, all the fans gathered Sunday could agree on one thing: They don’t like the New York Yankees.
NFL trade rumors: Rams shopping RB Cam Akers, who has played ‘last snap’ in LA (report)
Cam Akers is reportedly going from the lead running back in the Super Bowl to off the team and into the trade market. That’s how FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported it as part of Sunday’s pregame coverage. Glazer says that the Los Angeles Rams are actively looking to trade the 23-year-old running back.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won Friday
One lucky Massachusetts State Lottery player saw their wealth grow by several hundred-thousand dollars Friday. The $1 million award from the lottery game “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” was won off a ticket bought at Daou’s Convenience in Southbridge. The winnings for the substantial prize amount to $650,000 before taxes. The award is the second-highest prize that can be won in the game, next to the $2 million one.
Will Mac Jones will start over Bailey Zappe when healthy? Bill Belichick says, ‘We’ll see’
Bill Belichick isn’t tipping his hand regarding his team’s starting quarterback situation. On Monday, the New England Patriots coach was asked whether Mac Jones would return as the starting quarterback over rookie Bailey Zappe when he gets healthy. Belichick went to a familiar refrain in avoiding the question.
Medical Notes: Oct. 17, 2022
AGAWAM - The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI-WM) of Western Massachusetts would like to inform the public that the NAMI Connection Recovery Support Groups have resumed in a virtual format.
Bill Belichick explains why he missed Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding
Robert Kraft’s wedding featured a large contingent of New England Patriots players and coaches, past and present. Bill Belichick was not a part of it. However, the Patriots head coach said Monday on WEEI that he had originally planned to attend the event, which turned out to be a surprise wedding for the 81-year-old Kraft and 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg. However, Belichick said that his absence was the result of multiple discussions he’d had with the team’s chairman and CEO. With that said, Belichick.
Wine Press: Five reasons why you should drink California merlot
California makes many outstanding red wines. But one grape often gets overlooked when it comes to great wines from the Golden State: merlot. This particular grape just might be the most misunderstood and maligned wine grape in the state, if not the world. Part of merlot’s unfair reputation has to...
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Mass. taxpayers could see big boost in refund if rewrite push happens
Bay Staters expecting tax refunds from the state next month could see an additional $170, if a proposal from progressive Beacon Hill lawmakers succeeds in rewriting a 1980s tax cap law that they say disproportionately benefits the commonwealth’s wealthiest residents. The proposal, announced by state Rep. Mike Connolly last...
This is how Mass. plans to send tax refunds to households next month
The Baker administration took meaningful steps Friday towards sending nearly $3 billion in excess state revenue back to taxpayers, officially repealing the regulation that governed how taxpayers obtained a credit the only other time that Chapter 62F came into play, in 1987, and releasing a technical document spelling out exactly how the process will work this year.
Wildlife officials warn coyote pups are leaving their dens; How you can keep you and your pets safe
As coyote pups mature and leave their families, pet owners are being warned to keep their furry friends out of harm’s way. Massachusetts officials are warning people to keep their dogs leashed and their cats indoors as coyote dispersal season begins this fall, according to the Fall River Reporter on Wednesday.
