Football

MaxPreps

High school football: Nebraska's Top 10 toughest 11-man districts

With Nebraska's high school football season winding down, and the playoffs looming, we have decided to take a look at which districts, through their collective toughness, are best preparing their members for the grind of the postseason. Using the MaxPreps Nebraska Football Rankings, we calculated the average power rating for...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Greg McDermott inducted into Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Greg McDermott was back home for a special night in Cascade Iowa. His alma mater recently started an Athletic Hall of Fame and inducted its second class this week. Mac along with Kerry (Greenwood) Winkel, Jim O’Meara, the late John Sullivan, and Marty Sutherland made up the 2022 class of the Cascade High School Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place at the Knights of Columbus in Cascade.
CASCADE, IA

