'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Michael Moore predicts a 'landslide' against the GOP 'traitors' in midterms, thanks SCOTUS for abortion ruling
Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is feeling optimistic about Democrats' chances in maintaining control of Congress against "traitor" Republicans ahead of the November midterms. "I have never felt this optimistic," Moore told "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Friday night. Moore, who faced heavy pushback for famously predicting President Trump's election...
Democrat running for Arizona gov is latest to support no limits on abortion
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs is the latest high-profile Democrat to suggest that women should be free to have an abortion at any time during their pregnancy. Hobbs appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday to discuss her race against GOP nominee Kari Lake, who supports abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy. When asked what she thinks about that restriction and whether she favors any specific limit on abortion, Hobbs indicated she supports no limit.
Jill Biden reveals she helped a friend recover from an abortion before Roe vs Wade when it was still illegal - and slams 'extremist Republicans' for trying to take women 'back to that time'
Jill Biden on Friday described helping a friend get an abortion pre-Roe. vs. Wade and slammed 'extremist Republicans' for wanting to take women 'back to that time.'. The first lady talked in detail about how she helped a friend recover from the procedure in the 1960s, before an abortion was made legal, and she used the story to target Republicans who are pushing anti-abortion laws.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Sarah Palin: Democrats 'wasting their money' on abortion ads because they have no answers on the economy
Alaska congressional candidate Sarah Palin joined "Faulkner Focus" to discuss Democrats focusing on abortion ahead of the midterm election and says the party has no answers for the economy.
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
Biden lashes out at MAGA Republicans after court ruled DACA program shielding 600,000 migrants is illegal – and barred new applicants
President Joe Biden tore into 'MAGA Republicans' and their 'extreme agenda' after a court ruled a program protecting millions of migrants from deportation is unlawful. The setback for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) scheme - which shields more than 600,000 migrants known as 'dreamers' - means new applications will no longer be accepted in a blow to the Biden administration's liberal immigration policy.
Long Island Republican Stands By Comments Comparing Abortion To Slavery
Amid a public backlash to the Supreme Court’s June decision overturning Roe v. Wade, some Republican congressional candidates have tried to walk back, downplay or conceal their hardline stances against abortion rights. But George Santos, the Republican nominee in a Long Island House seat that President Joe Biden won,...
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Minnesota Democrat deletes pro-abortion tweet citing toughness of 'being a mom' after online backlash
A Democratic Minnesota state representative deleted a pro-abortion tweet on Monday that cited the toughness of being a mother following online criticism.
No, State Legislators Can't Ban Interstate Abortion Travel
The U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion, has prompted concerns that Republican-led state legislatures might try to prohibit women from traveling out of state for the procedure. Any such interstate travel ban would be constitutionally defective for at least two reasons.
'That's my check': Walker acknowledges giving $700 to his ex, but denies her claim he knew it was for an abortion
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. — Confronted with images of a receipt from an abortion clinic and a check dated days later and bearing his name, Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker said Sunday that an ex-partner’s allegation that he paid to terminate her pregnancy is a lie. “It’s a lie,” Walker,...
In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions
On June 24, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that it couldn't find protections in the federal Constitution of a woman's right to abortion — in the process overturning nearly a half-century of decided law. Now abortion-rights activists are turning to state courts and arguing that those protections exist in state constitutions. And at least temporarily, they're having some success. The post In response to Dobbs, abortion-rights activists turn to state constitutions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
These States Have Put Abortion on the Ballot in November
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. Abortion access in the US shifted enormously after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that determined there was a constitutional right to abortion. The...
