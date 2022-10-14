SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - The Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in connection with a stabbing that happened outside of Sweet Home early Tuesday morning. On that day, deputies responded to a 911 call from a trucking dispatch center just after 6 a.m. about a man who had been stabbed near milepost 20 on Quartzville Road just outside of Sweet Home. The 36-year-old houseless man who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but he is expected to survive.

SWEET HOME, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO