Rich people flee the Bay Area

The San Francisco metro area is still the highest in terms of median income in the United States. However, new census data indicates the rich left in droves during the pandemic. Median annual income fell 4.6% during the pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that “the data is fresh evidence of a sustained loss of high-income earners.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco scout troop turns 100

A scout troop in San Francisco is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Troop 88 is convening at its century-old clubhouse at the Forest Hill district, not far from Mt. Davidson. Scout master Francois Chadwick and his son, Dylan, who's a scout, appeared on Saturday's "Mornings on 2" to talk about their troop, their various accomplishments and activities, along with how scouts have changed over the years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
techxplore.com

Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market

A tech titan and a biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region's employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County while BioMarin Pharmaceutical intends to conduct layoffs in Marin County, according to documents filed with the state Employment Development Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Rockridge residents rally for affordable housing

OAKLAND -- Downtown Oakland isn't a ghost town but it's not exactly teeming with life, either. Many feel that what's needed is to have more people living in the area. Tina Robinson works in an upper Broadway shopping center and she would love to live nearby."I would move in there. I would come," she said. "I would come, because I'm working right there!"At issue is a former Safeway shopping site at the corner of Broadway and Pleasant Valley Avenue.Years ago, a new store was built next to it but the old lot has been empty ever...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco prepares for next big earthquake

A team of San Francisco firefighters spent Saturday morning with citizens preparing for the next big earthquake. The team was identified by green helmets and vests that read “NERT,” also known as, Neighborhood Emergency Response Teams. KTVU's James Torrez reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

