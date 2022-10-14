Read full article on original website
2news.com
WCSD Still Looking To Hire Bus Drivers To Keep Full Schedule
A lot of families probably felt relief when the school district announced they were able to go back to their full transportation schedule. Washoe County School District will have full transportation services for all students beginning Monday, October 10.
2news.com
WCSO participates in Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City
Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday. The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility. The goal of this competition is for the different agencies...
Fox5 KVVU
Liberty Dogs 27-acre campus will pair service dogs with veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ground has been broken on Liberty Dogs - a 27-acre campus for service dogs and veterans - in Damonte Ranch. Once completed, the facility will offer an immersive three-week program pairing veterans from around the country with a new four-legged best friend free of charge.
krcrtv.com
Police search for two at-risk girls abducted by their parents in Susanville
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lassen County District Attorney and Susanville Police Department (SPD) are asking for the community's help in finding two, at-risk girls believed to have been abducted by their parents. Officials said 6-year-old Trinity Coger and 16-year-old Faith Coger were last seen with their parents, Kyle...
2news.com
Crews rescue downed paraglider near Mt. Rose Summit
First responders with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, North Lake Tahoe Fire, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and REMSA rescued a down paraglider near Mt. Rose Summit Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022. A small rope rescue operation was required due to steep slope...
