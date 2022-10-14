LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — The Lassen County District Attorney and Susanville Police Department (SPD) are asking for the community's help in finding two, at-risk girls believed to have been abducted by their parents. Officials said 6-year-old Trinity Coger and 16-year-old Faith Coger were last seen with their parents, Kyle...

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO