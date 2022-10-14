Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
actionnews5.com
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
actionnews5.com
Breakdown: Why rain can sometimes make your allergies worse
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might think a rainy day will provide relief from uncomfortable and annoying allergy symptoms. However, rain from thunderstorms can actually make some people’s symptoms worse. People who wheeze and sneeze with hay fever from pollens can sometimes get...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”. The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.
desotocountynews.com
Medical experts expecting a higher number of flu cases
After a season where COVID-19 took over the world health headlines and influenza was left as a faint memory, the annual virus malady prevalent in the fall and winter is reminding us that it’s still around. Health officials say there has been an increase in flu cases in DeSoto...
actionnews5.com
Study finds coffee could lower risk of cardiovascular disease; doctor weighs-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent study found drinking two to three cups of coffee could lower your risk of cardiovascular disease. Dr. Sushant Khaire, cardiologist with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share his thoughts on the study. He...
Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
1 Woman Died, 1 Man Injured In A Fatal Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a fatal accident was reported on Friday afternoon. The officials stated that the crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
thelocalvoice.net
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
Local Dixie Queen worker admits firing shot while at work, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman admitted to police that she fired a shot while she was working at a local Dixie Queen. Erica Ousley, 31, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she fired a shot into the air during work hours. On Oct. 9, a woman reported...
FOX13 INVESTIGATES: Dramatic drop in revenue from tickets making Memphis streets more dangerous?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A radical change by the Memphis Police Department (MPD) has led to a dramatic drop in revenue for the city. But did the change also make our streets more dangerous?. The sudden rise in aggressive, dangerous driving in Memphis did not bring a rise in revenue...
actionnews5.com
Man in critical condition after suspected domestic violence incident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a suspected domestic violence incident that left one person in critical condition Monday. Investigators say they received a “shots fired” call just before 2 a.m. Monday on Helmwood Street. They were notified that one of the people involved had...
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
actionnews5.com
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Nearly 20 arrested in TBI gang, drug sting
Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson.
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
