FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
Memphis honors lost lives on National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. The day honors the lives lost to miscarriage. According to the CDC, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women. Every year, about 90,000 infants die before the age of one. Needless to say, as those numbers suggest, infant loss affects many people, including some Mid-South women.
Breakdown: Why rain can sometimes make your allergies worse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you suffer from seasonal allergies, you might think a rainy day will provide relief from uncomfortable and annoying allergy symptoms. However, rain from thunderstorms can actually make some people’s symptoms worse. People who wheeze and sneeze with hay fever from pollens can sometimes get...
Memphis Animal Services encourages dog fostering with new challenge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Animal Services is encouraging people in the Mid-South to foster dogs with its “Fall Foster Challenge.”. The challenge began Friday and ends Monday, Oct. 25. For every week someone fosters a dog, they can receive a $25 Kroger gift card, for up to four weeks.
Medical experts expecting a higher number of flu cases

After a season where COVID-19 took over the world health headlines and influenza was left as a faint memory, the annual virus malady prevalent in the fall and winter is reminding us that it’s still around. Health officials say there has been an increase in flu cases in DeSoto...
Man allegedly tries to back over baby with car during fight with wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is accused of trying to back over a baby in a car after assaulting his wife during a fight Friday. Ferlandos Wirt is charged with domestic assault, as well as evading arrest, assaulting a first responder and drug possession after officers responded Friday evening to a domestic assault call […]
Former hospital worker gets help from a long-time friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis hospital worker isn’t able to work right now due to a medical condition, but he hasn’t given up and wants to resume his job as soon as possible. The work of LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is well known and featured each year in our Go Jim Go fundraisers, so we know that […]
Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
