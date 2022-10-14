Read full article on original website
2news.com
WCSO participates in Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City
Members of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) K9 Unit along with other Northern Nevada K9 unit teams competed in the 2022 Inaugural K9 Unit Challenge in Carson City Saturday. The competition consisted of three courses, Detection, Patrol, and Obstacle/Agility. The goal of this competition is for the different agencies...
2news.com
Crews rescue downed paraglider near Mt. Rose Summit
First responders with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue, North Lake Tahoe Fire, Washoe County Sheriff's Office and REMSA rescued a down paraglider near Mt. Rose Summit Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022. A small rope rescue operation was required due to steep slope...
2news.com
1,800 Local Students Participate In Construction Career Day
Hundreds of Washoe County students were able to get a taste of the construction industry. The event demonstrated the benefits of a career in the construction industry to excite and encourage youth who may have an interest.
2news.com
Washoe County Library to Recognize National Friends of Libraries Week
Washoe County Library System will be spending the week of October 16-22, 2022, celebrating the Friends of Washoe County Library as part of the 17th annual National Friends of Libraries Week. Founded in 1980, the Friends of Washoe County Library is a member-supported 501(c)(3) Nevada nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating,...
