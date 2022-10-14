ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

CCB Accepting Applications for Cannabis Consumption Lounges in Nevada

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is seeking applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses. Pursuant to NRS 678B.250, the CCB shall issue adult-use cannabis establishment licenses for cannabis consumption lounges. The CCB will accept applications for ten (10) business days, in accordance with NRS 678B.300. The application period opens on...
NEVADA STATE
Government websites back online after repairs, DMV to remain closed Saturday

The Nevada Department of Administration says repairs of the cable that caused the statewide outage have been completed, and state websites and services and back online. The department says that some emails sent to state email addresses and/or from the state to non-state email addresses during the outage may not be delivered.
NEVADA STATE
DMV to remain closed Saturday, no time of repair expected

The State of Nevada says it's experiencing significant internet outages. The outages are impacting most state websites and online services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles. All Nevada DMV offices will remain closed on Saturday and all appointments are canceled due to the outage. Repairs on the cable are continuing...
NEVADA STATE
Northern California Serial Killer Suspect Arrested

Police in Stockton, California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding one woman in a series of shootings. Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday after police, acting on tips, began watching him. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be out hunting for another victim. Police had been searching for a serial killer who ambushed and shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same killer shot a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a homeless woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released.
STOCKTON, CA
Nevada Women's Tennis finishes ITA Mountain Regional Championships

The Nevada women’s tennis squad finished the ITA Mountain Regional Championship in Las Vegas over the weekend with sophomore Mariana Campino reaching the round of 32 in singles and doubles play. Campino opened her singles run with a victory over Idaho State’s Hannah Cho, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening...
NEVADA STATE
STOCKTON, CA

