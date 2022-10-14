Police in Stockton, California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding one woman in a series of shootings. Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday after police, acting on tips, began watching him. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be out hunting for another victim. Police had been searching for a serial killer who ambushed and shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same killer shot a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a homeless woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO