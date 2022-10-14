Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living Hosts White Cane Awareness Day
White Cane Awareness Day helps generate the conversation surrounding blind equity nationwide. White Cane Awareness Day is to inform the public on the tool's significance to blind people.
2news.com
CCB Accepting Applications for Cannabis Consumption Lounges in Nevada
The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) is seeking applications for cannabis consumption lounge licenses. Pursuant to NRS 678B.250, the CCB shall issue adult-use cannabis establishment licenses for cannabis consumption lounges. The CCB will accept applications for ten (10) business days, in accordance with NRS 678B.300. The application period opens on...
2news.com
Rural Counseling Receives $100,000 Donation To Expand
The group "Rural Nevada Counseling” received a $100,000 donation from Google to help expand services. This donation is expected to help increase the number of clients served by 100% within the next year.
2news.com
Government websites back online after repairs, DMV to remain closed Saturday
The Nevada Department of Administration says repairs of the cable that caused the statewide outage have been completed, and state websites and services and back online. The department says that some emails sent to state email addresses and/or from the state to non-state email addresses during the outage may not be delivered.
2news.com
DMV to remain closed Saturday, no time of repair expected
The State of Nevada says it's experiencing significant internet outages. The outages are impacting most state websites and online services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles. All Nevada DMV offices will remain closed on Saturday and all appointments are canceled due to the outage. Repairs on the cable are continuing...
2news.com
Northern California Serial Killer Suspect Arrested
Police in Stockton, California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding one woman in a series of shootings. Police in Stockton, California, say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday after police, acting on tips, began watching him. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be out hunting for another victim. Police had been searching for a serial killer who ambushed and shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same killer shot a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a homeless woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released.
2news.com
Nevada Women's Tennis finishes ITA Mountain Regional Championships
The Nevada women’s tennis squad finished the ITA Mountain Regional Championship in Las Vegas over the weekend with sophomore Mariana Campino reaching the round of 32 in singles and doubles play. Campino opened her singles run with a victory over Idaho State’s Hannah Cho, 6-2, 6-1, in the opening...
2news.com
One transported to hospital after extrication crash near Sand Harbor Park
Crews with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District responded to an extrication crash near Sand Harbor early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of SR-28 and the main entrance to Sand Harbor around 2:49 a.m. Five units responded to the crash and extricated one person who was...
2news.com
Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he was apparently searching for another victim, police said. Acting on tips and police work, investigators tracked and watched a man and stopped him in...
Comments / 0