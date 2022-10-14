Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Previewing the Hokies

Both teams enter the game on losing streaks, so who’s going to break their skid first?

Both Miami and Virginia Tech are in relatively similar boats this year. A new coaching staff, a rough start to the season, still trying to find their identity and getting their first conference win are all things the two ACC rivals are going through currently.

It just so happens that they will face each other this week, which means one team is going to right the ship, while the other one continues to sputter. But what can Virginia Tech do to beat the spread and upset the Hurricanes? Take a read to find out.

Offense

The lack of production that Virginia Tech has mustered offensively is concerning--if you’re a VT fan. Miami, despite its inconsistencies on offense, is in a far better place than Virginia Tech is offensively. Granted, both teams seemed to get more into a rhythm offensively last week against their opponents.

Tech’s quarterback is Grant Wells and he’s been an entirely different quarterback since the Hokies’ week one loss to Old Dominion, which saw him throw four interceptions. Wells has since thrown five touchdowns to three interceptions which has him at six touchdowns to seven interceptions on the year. However, he is not very efficient with the ball in terms of completion percentage, which sits at less than 60%.

The Hokies’ offensive line is strong in pass protection. It’s debatably one of the better lines Miami will face all season. According to PFF, the average pass-blocking grade among the five starters is 69.8 which is a respectable grade for a team that’s 2-4.

Since the Hokies haven’t been super efficient offensively, they’ve yet to develop a plethora of playmakers, but they still have a strong receiving corps in addition to a veteran running back room. It’s no doubt that the Hokies' best playmaker through the air is Kaleb Smith . Smith has 25 catches on the year for 402 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

Tailbacks Keshawn King and Jalen Holston make a nice one-two punch for VT, but don’t count out Wells on his ability to use his legs. They all have two touchdowns each on the year. The Tech run game isn’t super efficient as a team. The Hokies get the most out of King, who is the leading rusher on the team while sniffing six yards per carry.

Defense

VT has given up over 30 points in each of their last three games, twice did they give up over 40 points. Tech's defense hasn’t been great either, to the same token as the offense. But the Hokies can have some game-wrecking abilities at times. Up front, defensive coordinator Chris Marve has created a nice rotation among the defensive line and linebackers in his first year as the main defensive play-caller.

The Hokies have 11 sacks on the year to go with 43 tackles for loss, which is top 25 in the country in that category. The Hokies are better in run defense than pass defense up front, which could pose to be an issue for Miami considering they’re coming off their lowest rushing yards total of the season against North Carolina.

The secondary, just like the front, can be capable of making things tough on opposing offenses. VT could be without their top cover corner in Dorian Strong who has missed the last two games due to a hand injury. The Hokies have done well as a collective, only allowing 200 yards in two games, with 203 allowed against West Virginia and 367 by UNC.

The Hokies’ secondary has allowed five passing touchdowns and generated two interceptions. They have also allowed one game in which the opposing quarterback completed more than 70% of his passes. If Strong can be healthy for the game, there’s no doubt he would be impactful in the back end, especially since now it seems like Miami is getting some momentum going through the air.

Special Teams

William Ross has nailed eight of his nine attempts on field goals and is 12 of 13 on point after attempts. The punter, Peter Moore , has been relied on heavily in the first part of the Hokies’ season. He’s averaging 40.7 yards per punt with 37 punts on the year. The return game has yet to become a major factor for the Hokies this season. However, they have allowed one punt return for a touchdown on the year.

