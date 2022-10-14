ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Miami vs. Virginia Tech: Previewing the Hokies

By Rowdy Baribeau
All Hurricanes
All Hurricanes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cErS4_0iZfEVcE00

Both teams enter the game on losing streaks, so who’s going to break their skid first?

Both Miami and Virginia Tech are in relatively similar boats this year. A new coaching staff, a rough start to the season, still trying to find their identity and getting their first conference win are all things the two ACC rivals are going through currently.

It just so happens that they will face each other this week, which means one team is going to right the ship, while the other one continues to sputter. But what can Virginia Tech do to beat the spread and upset the Hurricanes? Take a read to find out.

Offense

The lack of production that Virginia Tech has mustered offensively is concerning--if you’re a VT fan. Miami, despite its inconsistencies on offense, is in a far better place than Virginia Tech is offensively. Granted, both teams seemed to get more into a rhythm offensively last week against their opponents.

Tech’s quarterback is Grant Wells and he’s been an entirely different quarterback since the Hokies’ week one loss to Old Dominion, which saw him throw four interceptions. Wells has since thrown five touchdowns to three interceptions which has him at six touchdowns to seven interceptions on the year. However, he is not very efficient with the ball in terms of completion percentage, which sits at less than 60%.

The Hokies’ offensive line is strong in pass protection. It’s debatably one of the better lines Miami will face all season. According to PFF, the average pass-blocking grade among the five starters is 69.8 which is a respectable grade for a team that’s 2-4.

Since the Hokies haven’t been super efficient offensively, they’ve yet to develop a plethora of playmakers, but they still have a strong receiving corps in addition to a veteran running back room. It’s no doubt that the Hokies' best playmaker through the air is Kaleb Smith . Smith has 25 catches on the year for 402 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 16.1 yards per catch.

Tailbacks Keshawn King and Jalen Holston make a nice one-two punch for VT, but don’t count out Wells on his ability to use his legs. They all have two touchdowns each on the year. The Tech run game isn’t super efficient as a team. The Hokies get the most out of King, who is the leading rusher on the team while sniffing six yards per carry.

Defense

VT has given up over 30 points in each of their last three games, twice did they give up over 40 points. Tech's defense hasn’t been great either, to the same token as the offense. But the Hokies can have some game-wrecking abilities at times. Up front, defensive coordinator Chris Marve has created a nice rotation among the defensive line and linebackers in his first year as the main defensive play-caller.

The Hokies have 11 sacks on the year to go with 43 tackles for loss, which is top 25 in the country in that category. The Hokies are better in run defense than pass defense up front, which could pose to be an issue for Miami considering they’re coming off their lowest rushing yards total of the season against North Carolina.

The secondary, just like the front, can be capable of making things tough on opposing offenses. VT could be without their top cover corner in Dorian Strong who has missed the last two games due to a hand injury. The Hokies have done well as a collective, only allowing 200 yards in two games, with 203 allowed against West Virginia and 367 by UNC.

The Hokies’ secondary has allowed five passing touchdowns and generated two interceptions. They have also allowed one game in which the opposing quarterback completed more than 70% of his passes. If Strong can be healthy for the game, there’s no doubt he would be impactful in the back end, especially since now it seems like Miami is getting some momentum going through the air.

Special Teams

William Ross has nailed eight of his nine attempts on field goals and is 12 of 13 on point after attempts. The punter, Peter Moore , has been relied on heavily in the first part of the Hokies’ season. He’s averaging 40.7 yards per punt with 37 punts on the year. The return game has yet to become a major factor for the Hokies this season. However, they have allowed one punt return for a touchdown on the year.

For score predictions, click here

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
miamihighnews.com

Miami High Faculty Game Makes an Impactful Return

Miami High held its first faculty basketball game in the Asylum on Friday, October 14. The last faculty game happened when the seniors were just freshmen. The reason it did not happen was because of Covid and the quarantine restrictions. The two teams going against each other were Team Arscott...
MIAMI, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
High School Football PRO

Hallandale, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cardinal Gibbons High School football team will have a game with Hallandale High School on October 15, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Cruising From Miami – Has Anything Changed In The Last Ten Years?

Miami has long boasted the nickname ‘Cruise Capital of the World’. But over the last ten years, has the port continued to improve its cruise offering, so deserving to keep the title?. Miami’s record as a cruise port over the last decade can be illustrated by comparing the...
MIAMI, FL
Narcity USA

It's Stone Crab Season In Florida & Here Are Yelp's Top Miami Restaurants

Stone Crab season in Florida begins on October 15 until May 1, so many of the seafood restaurants are gearing up to sell the crustaceous delicacy. A lot of the stone crabs famously come from the Florida Keys and are usually sold fresh within 24 hours. Typically, they are served on ice with a creamy mustard dipping sauce and many establishments have their own secret recipes.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Miami dining: Casual restaurants with great atmospheres

In Miami, there are numerous dining options no matter where you are in the city, but it can be difficult to find a restaurant with amazing food and great ambiance. Luckily, The Miami Hurricane has compiled seven spots that meet both criteria. Café at Books & Books. Why limit...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

South Florida ranks No. 1 for year-over-year median home sale price percentage growth

The Miami metro area is No. 1 for year-over-year median home sale price percentage growth, according to the September Housing Market Trends Report from Realtor.com. The median price for a home in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach area in September was $599,000, an increase of 28.3% compared to the same month last year. Memphis (27.3%) and Milwaukee (27%) were next for percentage growth among the 50 metro areas measured.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for woman missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Felony stop in Miami Gardens leads to 1 arrest

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence was seen on a road in Miami Gardens. There was a felony police stop at the intersection of 191st Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, Friday morning. Miami Gardens police officers and Broward Sherrif’s Office deputies along with Cooper City police surrounded...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
Click10.com

Man airlifted after Miami Gardens shooting

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Medics airlifted a man to the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens Friday afternoon, according to officials. First responders went to the 80 block of Northwest 189th Terrace just after 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Crews airlifted the victim to Jackson...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
upressonline.com

Meet the candidates for Homecoming Royalty

This year, there are eight students running for Florida Atlantic University’s Homecoming Royalty. From seniors to graduate students, each individual has a passion to promote diversity and inclusion on campus. Alexander Battle is a senior serving as the current chapter president of the Innovative Omicron Gamma chapter of Kappa...
BOCA RATON, FL
Axios Miami

Miami's Café La Trova named a best bar in the world for second year

Little Havana's Café La Trova added another accolade to its collection this month with the recent release of The World's 50 Best Bars, an annual list celebrating the very best of the world's beverage industry.Why it matters: Only eight bars in the U.S. made the cut this year, and just two of those are outside of New York City.This is the second year the Cuban restaurant and bar from legendary cantinero Julio Cabrera and James Beard Award-winning chef Michelle Bernstein has earned this distinction. La Chancleta cocktail is really served on a sandal. Photo: Alexa Mencia/AxiosBackground: Café La Trova opened...
MIAMI, FL
All Hurricanes

All Hurricanes

Miami, FL
347
Followers
428
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

 https://www.si.com/colleg/miami

Comments / 0

Community Policy