CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 14 stocks are ‘about to pop’

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could bounce soon. "The S&P [500]'s down almost 25% for the year, and we've gone eleven months since the bear market began. The average bear market only lasts for about 13 months. So maybe we have an expiration date coming up and soon, some of these are going to pop," he said.
The Motley Fool

These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Zacks.com

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

CSIQ - Free Report) closed at $30.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar wafers manufacturer had lost 28.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Market Downturn

When the stock market sinks, not all stocks sink with it. Some manage to do quite well during a downturn, whether it be because they cater to cost-conscious consumers, such as Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR), or because they operate in the recession-resistant healthcare industry, such as McKesson (NYSE: MCK). It could also be because they have built-in diversification that insulates them from a downturn, such as industrial supplier Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL).
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Benzinga

These 3 High Yielders Just Increased Dividends By At Least 10%

When firms increase their dividends, it is typically a positive sign that they are generating excess cash flows that can be distributed to shareholders. Additionally, investing in a firm with consecutive dividend hikes, is a sign that the company has strong fundamentals. Since valuations continue to decline, investors may want...
tipranks.com

Two dividend-paying stocks with more than 10% yield

Here are two UK stocks with a dividend yield of more than 10%. Are they worth the hype? Let’s find out. Despite the economic slowdown and gloomy outlook, dividend-paying stocks are holding up – here, we’ve picked two of Britain’s best. Global miner Rio Tinto (GB:RIO)...
Zacks.com

4 Oversold Growth Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound

The broader equity market has been highly volatile so far this year on increasing pessimism around the possibility of a recession amid rising interest rates, soaring inflation and supply-chain issues. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has further increased worries for investors about a global economic recovery. Technology is among the most-battered...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 17th

SNEX - Free Report) : This New York City-based company which offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus. StoneX...
Zacks.com

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Stock Moves -1.39%: What You Should Know

LPX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $53.11, moving -1.39% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Zacks.com

ConocoPhillips (COP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

COP - Free Report) closed at $118.51 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
