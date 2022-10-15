Motley City Council approves abatement, assessment

The Motley City Council voted, Monday, to move forward with the abatement and fee assessment process regarding a property that has been deemed a public nuisance.

During the Council’s September meeting, it elected to not make a formal decision on the situation until it met in October.

Previously, Police Chief Jason Borash informed the Council that Paul and Kristal Blomquist contested five of the 22 citations which had been filed against their property. A hearing officer eventually determined that if they corrected the nuisances by Oct. 1, they would not be liable for the contested citations. However, they would still be responsible for the hearing officer’s fee and the 17 remaining citations.

Borash said the Blomquists were in the process of building a fence, which would remedy the situation.

“I did stop after our last Council meeting and let Kristal Blomquist know what was discussed at the Council meeting,” Borash said, Monday. “(I informed her) that if she was to take care — being that they were approved for a fence permit and started building their fence — if they had it completed by Oct. 1, the City Council would be more than likely willing to drop all of the administrative fines that we have against them.”

According to the hearing officer’s determination, she was also supposed to get in touch with Borash to arrange a time for her to meet with him to go over what needed to happen by Oct. 1 to bring the property into compliance. As of Monday, he said he had not heard from her.

Borash provided photos of the property that he said were taken Monday morning. He pointed out that “very little has been done after I spoke to her.”

“You can see a little bit of a fence there,” he said. “About three feet of that fence there was constructed after I spoke to her about trying to get it completed by Oct. 1. They’re about 150 feet short.”

According to the hearing officer’s determination, the Blomquists are liable for $225 in fines that were disputed, $1,312.50 in legal fees and $4,725 for the other 17 citations. That brings the total to $6,262.50.

Ultimately, the Council had the ability to impose all, a portion of or none of the fines that are owed. It also could choose whether or not it wanted to move forward with abatement.

Council Member Steve Johnson asked what the city’s usual procedure would be if it decided to move forward with imposing the fines.

“We haven’t had a case quite like this one in the past,” Borash said.

He said a couple of years ago, there was one property on which the city completed abatement. After clean-up costs were added to the citations, that property owed about $20,000. Borash said whatever they were unable to pay by Nov. 1 of that year was added to their property taxes as an assessment.

He said the Council could also decided whether that assessment would need to be paid off right away in 2023 or if it is to be spread out over a couple of years.

“Just keep in mind, the legal fees of $1,300, the city has to pay that regardless, to the hearing officer,” Borash said. “If we want to try to recover that expense, we’ve got to charge at least that much.”

Regarding the situation in 2020, Borash said city employees had to go in and clean up the property during a snow storm. He said he wanted to avoid running into a similar incident this time around.

“What would happen with this property?” Johnson said. “It’s a major league eyesore to our city.”

Borash said the city could get going on the paperwork necessary to start the abatement process. However, he said it might make more sense to hold off on that particular decision until the spring.

Though he acknowledged that the property is “an eyesore,” Borash said it becomes an even bigger nuisance — and even a hazard — if city employees have to abate the property in the snow.

He also clarified that, if they continue building the fence, it will help alleviate the public nuisance violations.

“If we did that, did I understand you right that you would rather wait until spring?” Johnson asked.

“That would just be my personal opinion, but if the Council wants us to do it right away, we’ll do it right away,” Borash said.

He added that, as part of the abatement process, the city will have to write legal documents, such as certified letters. He estimated it would be 45 - 60 days before city employees could actually go onto the property to clean it up.

Using that timeline, late November would likely be the earliest any work could be done.

“Or, the action we take tonight, could perhaps bring some urgency on the homeowners,” said Mayor Mike Schmidt. “Because they would have 45 - 60 days to take care of some things and potentially renegotiate some of our decision tonight. Maybe the fines themselves would get them to move a little quicker on building their fence.”

Given the timeline, Council members Nikki Bjerga and Pat O’Regan agreed with Borash’s opinion that it would be best to wait until spring 2023.

“Even if we approve it now, you’re at the end of November,” O’Regan said. “There’s a 90-some percent chance, I think, that you’re going to be in snow.”

Schmidt asked if the abatement would have to be executed on day 61, for example, if it took 60 days to complete the legal process. Borash said he thought it would have to be done “within a reasonable period of time.” However, he said he would have to check with the city attorney to be sure.

Schmidt said his point for asking was to see if the Council could move forward to begin the abatement process, but not actually go in to clean up the property until the snow melts in the spring. That way, he said everything would be complete and ready whenever city staff felt was a good time to execute the abatement.

“I, personally, think we should do the abatement now,” Johnson said. “If it goes until spring, that’s fine, but then everything is lined up and ready to go. Otherwise it will be June, July for the neighborhood to be looking at this mess.”

Borash said he was sure the Council could get the abatement process going and, if the weather turned prior to that being completed, it could just start over on that portion.

Eventually, Johnson made a motion to move forward on the abatement, with the understanding that if it was not complete before winter weather arrived, it would be pushed back until spring.

“Are you comfortable with that?” Bjerga asked Borash. He said he was.

In terms of the fees and fines, Johnson said he felt it was only fair for them to be imposed and, if necessary, assessed to the property owners.

He did ask, however, if the Council could waive some of those fines if the Blomquists completed their fence or got the property cleaned up.

Borash said they could, but only if it had not yet been added to the property taxes. Assessments will be due next month.

“If they were able to finish the fence or clean up the property by Nov. 1, then you could reduce the fines,” Borash said. “You could bring it to the next meeting and that would be that. But if they don’t, the fines would stay in place because (City Clerk/Treasurer) Darci (Odden) would need to assess them to the property taxes after that.”