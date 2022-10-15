ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

1011now.com

Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha employers look to hire holiday help

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire. Omaha Steaks is one of them. “This year we’re looking...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
STERLING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Metro gas prices slowly moving up

Gas prices in and around Omaha continue to bounce around but for the most part they're bouncing up. We did find one gas station in Papillion where gas dropped 15 cents in one day, from $3.65 to $3.50 but that appears to be the exception and not the rule. Right...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps

UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol

LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18

The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention

Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
OMAHA, NE

