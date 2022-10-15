Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Chilly with even colder temperatures to come...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It may be time to turn the heaters on.... the next few days and nights will bring chilly to bitterly cold temperatures. High and low temperatures will be significantly below average for this time of year and a few places could see record lows Tuesday morning. Mostly sunny and overall dry conditions will persist through the new week.
WOWT
Omaha-metro businesses start early in holiday shopping push
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Christmas shopping season is already in full gear and retailers expect sales to grow just a bit from last year, but the experts admit that growth will most likely be due to inflation. Christmas receipts could actually depend on what you’re selling. We’re still waiting...
WOWT
Affordable housing in Omaha’s midtown area to be no more than $450-$750 dollars
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As prices for everything skyrocket, it’s hard for people to keep up. But new housing developments in the midtown area are expected to bring some relief, especially for low-income individuals like Melissa Smith. Smith knows all too well what it’s like to face housing insecurity....
WOWT
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Chilly October air settles in. Record cold for Tuesday morning!
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be cold out the door this morning with a light freeze likely for many in the metro. This is just the start of the colder air that will be in place for the first half of the week. Highs today will only reach the mid 40s at best today.
klkntv.com
Food Bank of Lincoln looks for volunteers ahead of holidays
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Food Bank of Lincoln is looking for volunteers to help during the busy holiday season. Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s new location at 1221 Kingbird Rd. or any Edward Jones office. Those wanting to volunteer can visit the...
WOWT
Omaha employers look to hire holiday help
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nebraska is low – 2.1%. But if you are looking for a job or want some extra cash, companies are ready to hire. Omaha Steaks is one of them. “This year we’re looking...
1011now.com
Family farmer prepares to pass the farm down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Family farms straddle the line between business and family, and separating the dinner table from the work desk isn’t always easy. But according to Allan Vyhnalek, a Nebraska Extension educator, it’s for the best when it comes to passing assets down. “Farmers and ranchers...
etxview.com
Small-town Nebraska has a poverty problem. Three Nebraska towns are trying to solve it.
From breakfast to dinner rush, Chara Pech stood behind the counter at Burger King. After moving to Hastings, she worked 70-hour weeks as a supervisor at the fast food chain. With four kids at home, she couldn’t afford to work fewer shifts. Getting a higher-paying job seemed like it would require too many hours back in school.
Zipline, skate ribbon and more planned for Omaha riverfront
3 News now Anchor Zach Williamson gives us an inside look at the work being done at the riverfront, along with updates to what people can expect once the project is complete.
News Channel Nebraska
Metro gas prices slowly moving up
Gas prices in and around Omaha continue to bounce around but for the most part they're bouncing up. We did find one gas station in Papillion where gas dropped 15 cents in one day, from $3.65 to $3.50 but that appears to be the exception and not the rule. Right...
klkntv.com
Want to give electric scooters a whirl? Lincoln holding free event on Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — After bringing electric scooters to Lincoln for good, the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department is hosting a scooter safety event this Saturday. The ScooterLNK Safety Education Event will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday on 17th Street between Q and R Streets. Participants...
klkntv.com
Fire forces the evacuation of Lincoln apartments in near-freezing temps
UPDATE, 7:45 a.m. — Lincoln Fire & Rescue says Monday’s blaze caused an estimated $350,000 worth of damage. That includes $250,000 to the structure and $100,000 to contents. We’re told the fire spread to the attic of two 2-story units before it was contained. Officials credit quick...
WOWT
Black Agenda Alliance purchases land to build youth facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A grassroots organization based in north Omaha has become a land owner. Black Agenda Alliance works to uplift the Black community and make change. Organizers believe buying land in the community is a big step toward helping young people in north Omaha. Eight acres of land...
WOWT
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Less wind on the way, cold air here next week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After back to back windy days we have some relief in sight. Wind will lighten gradually into the weekend but won’t completely calm down. Gusts reach the 30s Friday and generally stay in the 20s Saturday and Sunday. Friday will be a cool and breezy...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers ticket 116 for speeding in construction zones during campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska troopers made sure drivers were following the rules of the road near construction zones in a recent enforcement campaign. The Nebraska State Patrol’s campaign began on June 1 and ended on Sept. 30. During that time, extra troopers were on patrol in and...
WOWT
Phone scammers use CHI computer woes as bait
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health’s computer system remains shut down, the result of a nationwide ransomware attack on its parent company that has affected countless patients and healthcare workers. Now some scammers are using the news as an opportunity to prey on consumers. It seems phone scammers are...
KETV.com
Nebraska 'Poor People's Campaign' holds rally at state capitol
LINCOLN, Neb. — A group of citizens marched around the state capitol building in Lincoln Saturday morning to stand up for the well-being and dignity of the poor. The Nebraska Poor People's Campaign says the time is now to fight for things like living wages and voting rights. Their...
klin.com
NDOT Aims to Reopen South Beltway Segments Oct. 18
The Nebraska Department of Transportation hopes to reopen 120th Street north of Saltillo Road on Tuesday, October 18. If the weather cooperates, the road will open to through traffic on Nebraska Highway 2 (N-2) with a single-lane configuration in both directions. Eastbound traffic on N-2 will carry on using the...
WOWT
Omaha Bee Club hosts bee convention
A body found in a trunk after a chase has been identified. Gusty northwest winds up to 30mph at times will bring a much cooler day to the area. Highs only reach the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, to around 60 in Lincoln. Great evening, fall chill returns Sunday.
Comments / 1