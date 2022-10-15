ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

New information emerges regarding deadly shooting of teenager in Northeast DC

By Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IrcsV_0iZfEBCw00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metropolitan Police are still looking for the three gunmen they believe shot and killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. Thursday afternoon.

The gunmen opened fire while Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother’s porch at her home on 48th Street Northeast.

“There were other individuals on the porch,” said Metropolitan Police Commander Darnel Robins. “As of right now, he was the only one that sustained gunshot wounds.”

That led to speculation the attackers targeted Andre.

“We are still conducting preliminary investigation to determine,” Robinson said.

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

Robertson’s death came a little more than a year after his father was beaten to death about a mile away on 53 Street Northeast. A cousin, 28-year-old Darius Robertson of Hyattsville, MD, is awaiting trial for second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, what appears to be bullet strikes can be found on the steps leading up to the porch where Robertson was shot. Another bullet struck a window at a next-door home. Police have not said if that is from Thursday’s shooting.

Buses dropped students off at Maude Aiten Elementary School, across the street from where the shooting took place. They’re attending classes at Kenilworth Elementary School while their building undergoes renovations.

The shooting happened just as the kids were dropped off from school. Friday found more parents waiting for them, and they were frustrated and upset.

“Right near the school? No,” said Lakata Reed. “Even if the school is closed, they know these kids get dropped off every day.”

Grief counselors were brought in to Kenilworth Elementary Friday to help the students who needed them.

The home where the shooting happened sits empty. Neighbors said the family left early Friday morning.

Comments / 6

CMLee
2d ago

Can we please stop with the violence, it is to a point that DC is becoming a purge city. Some of these lives are being sacrificed too early and it is really sad.

Reply(2)
5
Sharon Smith
2d ago

Please people who know these individuals come forward so the family can get closure and justice.

Reply
9
Luella Robinson
2d ago

senseless violence in DC and around the country must 🛑, I beg of our youth to find a better way to solve their differences

Reply
2
