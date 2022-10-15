Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’: Cast, Premiere Date and More
Ready for more? The Crown has captivated viewers since its first season dropped in November 2016 — and the drama is showing no signs of slowing down. The Netflix hit began by recounting the story of the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022, and her decades-long reign, as well as her marriage to […]
7 Shows Like ‘The Midnight Club’
The Midnight Club is Mike Flanagan’s latest series to drop on Netflix – and just in time for the spooky season. Following the success of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, this new series hit the streamer on October 7, 2022, and features many of Flanagan’s regulars, like Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, and Henry Thomas.
NME
Watch the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘Mr. Midnight’ adaptation
Netflix has released the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of the popular Southeast Asian fictional horror book series Mr. Midnight. The streaming platform shared the trailer on October 14, giving viewers a glimpse into a distinctly Southeast Asian flavour of horror, featuring indigenous spooks like dukuns and toyols among a variety of supernatural creatures that will arrive on Netflix just ahead of Halloween when the series premieres on October 24.
15 Actors From Horror Films Who Were Traumatized By The Experience Long After Cameras Stopped Rolling
"People don't even think about it. I think a lot of people just think, Oh, it's just a movie. You're just going to do it. It's not real. ... It's f***ing real when you're there."
EW.com
Good omen: Jensen Ackles saw a rainbow when he returned as Dean on The Winchesters
Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.
Megan Thee Stallion Breaks Character During "Saturday Night Live" Deer Sketch
During her third appearance on "Saturday Night Live," Megan Thee Stallion joined an elite crowd of hosts who've pulled double duty as the evening's performer as well — and she did so with ease. From serving up an anthem for abandoned plus-ones with the banger "We Got Brought" to her emotional "Anxiety" performance, her episode was full of highlights. Still, one of the best moments came when Megan broke character during the wonderfully silly "Deer" sketch.
netflixjunkie.com
‘The Winchesters’ Star Jensen Ackles Once Desired to Play a Role Opposite of Henry Cavill
For an actor to play one of the iconic heroes in Marvel or DC is a dream come true. And when you get to star opposite one of the biggest stars, it just gets better. Such was the wish of The Winchester star Jensen Ackles. The CW mainstay had once expressed his wish to star opposite Henry Cavill.
Polygon
Guillermo del Toro’s Netflix horror anthology looks like the best of monsters and murder
Guillermo del Toro’s highly anticipated horror anthology series finally has a release date. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is coming out on Oct. 25, just in time for Halloween. Additionally, Netflix released a new trailer teasing more of the collection to fans on Friday. The anthology will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
Megan Thee Stallion Speaks Out After Break-In at Her Home: "Material Things Can Be Replaced"
Megan Thee Stallion wants her fans to know she's safe after two men broke into her Los Angeles home on Thursday, Oct. 13. Thankfully, the 27-year-old wasn't home at the time since she's currently in New York City preparing for Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live," where she's pulling double duty as the host and musical guest. On Friday, she tweeted to let her followers know she was OK after the scary incident.
Popculture
Brendan Fraser Teases Hope for New 'The Mummy' Sequel With Subtle Shade at Tom Cruise
Brendan Fraser is the latest star on the cusp of a career renaissance thanks to his upcoming drama The Whale, but he is looking to get back to the franchise that made him a star. In a new Variety interview, Fraser said he would be interested in playing adventurer Rick O'Connell again in a new Mummy movie if possible. He also explained why he thinks Tom Cruise's 2017 Mummy movie bombed.
Ciara Executes the '90s Pamela Anderson Updo With Perfection
Ciara has been taking beauty inspiration from the '90s as of late. On Oct. 12, the singer attended the Country Music Television Artists of the Year show wearing a bleached-blond messy updo that channeled none other than Pamela Anderson. The hairstyle in question, which was created by celebrity hairstylist Jared...
Just 39 Of The Funniest Things I Read On The Internet This Month So Far
"I was burning sage and my mama talkin' bout, 'I can’t breathe.' I bet you can’t demon."
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Thinks Nick’s Wife Rose Is ‘Moving Closer to Being a Problem’
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller gave some insight into Nick's wife Rose and what to expect from her.
Call Off the Powerpuff Girls, Cartoon Network Confirms It's Not Dead, "Just Turning 30"
Cartoon Network fans can all breathe a sigh of relief, the beloved channel from your childhood isn't going anywhere. On Friday, Oct. 14, #RIPCartoonNetwork started trending on Twitter after another round of layoffs were announced at Warner Bros. Television as the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery continues to consolidate departments. The news, which included consolidation within the animation department, according to Variety, left Cartoon Network viewers fearing for the home of classics like "Powerpuff Girls," "Dexter's Laboratory," and "Adventure Time."
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Summer Grills Sally About Her Relationship With Her Father — and Nate Is Made an Offer
Mariah and Tessa receive good news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 17 – 21, Nate gets an offer. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Sally opened up to Chloe that she was giving things a chance with Nick, and Chloe was just happy that she was trying to move on from Adam. Of course, Adam later tricked Sally into meeting him for a romantic dinner, but it only made Sally realize Adam cared more about getting her away from Nick than winning her back. As Nick began to have doubts that Sally was ready to move on, Summer began noticing her father’s interest in Sally. Coming up Summer wants to know what’s going on between her and her father and asks Sally, “Why are you spending time together outside of the office?”
TVOvermind
The Shining Prequel Shouldn’t be Judged by Doctor Sleep
Does anyone know the problem with listening to the critics too often? Too many people become dependent upon the words of others to determine if they like something or not, and in the process, they forget what they actually like about a movie, a TV show, or anything in particular. For instance, Stephen King didn’t enjoy Stanley Kubrick’s version of his book, The Shining, when it was turned into a movie. It’s true, things were changed, things were altered, but at the same, this movie has been a horror legend for quite some time, and with minimal scares compared to many other horror movies that came after it. But now, with Doctor Sleep having been out for a while, people have done what’s come naturally; they’ve started looking for the next big thing, or the next link in the chain so to speak. Considering that Danny Torrance died in Doctor Sleep and the Overlook burned down, it’s fair to think that Abra might be a new link to explore, but a lot of people want to know more about the Overlook in its heyday as well.
Collider
From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made
Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
theplaylist.net
Park Chan-Wook Thinks It “Would Be Fun” To Direct A James Bond Film As He Talks His Love Of The Franchise
Park Chan-wook is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the past 20 years. He’s also one of the rare South Korean filmmakers who has broken through the foreign-language barrier to become a recognizable name throughout the world. And apparently, we have James Bond to thank for all of this.
Chlöe Steps Out in a Cutout Bodysuit Held Together by Metal Chains
After performing during New York City's The New Yorker Festival this past weekend, Chlöe appeared on stage the very next day for a concert at the One MusicFest in Atlanta. As every performer has a signature look, a cutout bodysuit seems to be Chlöe's current performance outfit of choice, and she certainly didn't disappoint when it came to her showing in Atlanta over the weekend.
