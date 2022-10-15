ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerry Jones brushes off ESPN's Dan Snyder report: 'I don't have problems like that'

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

A report on Thursday claiming that much-maligned Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder had "dirt" on fellow owners and commissioner Roger Goodell rocked the NFL world.

A day later, one of the league's most outspoken owners responded.

Appearing for his weekly segment on 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed taken aback by Snyder's still-to-be-revealed accusations, adding the two have had a "long relationship."

"Anything in that [report] is news to me," Jones said. "I don't have problems like that."

Jones also threw cold water on Al Michaels' comment on "Thursday Night Football," stating his belief that NFL owners were pressuring Snyder to sell the Commanders.

As far as claims from Snyder that all NFL owners "hate each other," Jones dismissed that as well.

"Owners are not natural allies. They just are not because of the competitive aspect and what it means to owners to compete and represent those various NFL teams," Jones said. "It's not a natural partnership at all. But that still doesn't mean you don't have a lot of respect for owners and I do."

