Honolulu, HI

the university of hawai'i system

UH Mānoa engineering honored for excellence in education and workforce development

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering was recognized as a top business in 2022 in education and workforce development by Hawaiʻi nonprofit ClimbHI. The inaugural ClimbHI Bridge Awards Brunch was held on October 12. The event recognized top participants on the ClimbHI Bridge online portal, which is used by 560 businesses across the state in an unprecedented public-private partnership. The bridge links educators, students, businesses and organizations to provide educational and workforce development opportunities.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage

HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Med school dean honored at Men’s March Against Violence

The 28th annual Men’s March Against Violence started outside the steps of Honolulu Hale, and for the first time since the pandemic, involved groups marching in the streets on October 6. Roughly 100 men participated in the 2022 March Against Violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies

Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
HONOLULU, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Instruments dating to Hawaiian Kingdom featured in special concert

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s personal guitar, handcrafted in 1911 by Manuel Nunes, was just one of the musical treasures featured at a unique fundraising event held at Kapiʻolani Community College. Students, faculty and staff, along with community members and ʻukulele enthusiasts worldwide, were treated to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

LIST: Halloween and other October events happening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
HONOLULU, HI
KevinMD.com

Singing doctors in the operating room

An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
HONOLULU, HI
mymmanews.com

Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii

On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI

