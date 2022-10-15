Read full article on original website
Are you a community leader? Kamehameha Schools looking to fill Trustee position
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all community leaders — A search is being conducted to fill a Kamehameha Schools Trustee position. Kamehameha Schools says the term for Trustee Lance K. Wilhelm will expire by the end of next June. The Search Committee is seeking active leaders within the community with...
UH Mānoa engineering honored for excellence in education and workforce development
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering was recognized as a top business in 2022 in education and workforce development by Hawaiʻi nonprofit ClimbHI. The inaugural ClimbHI Bridge Awards Brunch was held on October 12. The event recognized top participants on the ClimbHI Bridge online portal, which is used by 560 businesses across the state in an unprecedented public-private partnership. The bridge links educators, students, businesses and organizations to provide educational and workforce development opportunities.
Shidler Hall of Honor Awards raises $340K, inducts four distinguished alumni
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business hosted its 2022 Hall of Honor Awards on Thursday, October 13, at the Sheraton Waikīkī to celebrate four distinguished business leaders and alumni. The event also raised $340,500 in support of the Shidler college. This was...
Hawaiʻi Moves To Address Nursing Faculty Shortage
HAWAIʻI - Of the $1.75 million being released to support nursing programs statewide, $532,150 is going to the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo. (BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi is set to receive state funds in order to fill needed instructor positions in order to graduate more nurses to meet the workforce demands of the state.
Med school dean honored at Men’s March Against Violence
The 28th annual Men’s March Against Violence started outside the steps of Honolulu Hale, and for the first time since the pandemic, involved groups marching in the streets on October 6. Roughly 100 men participated in the 2022 March Against Violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,...
With new state funding, UH nursing programs will bring on dozens of clinical instructors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help is coming to University of Hawaii’s over-stretched nursing programs. Gov. David Ige announced the release of $1.75 million to fund 39 positions for new clinical instructors. The part-time teaching positions will be filled by full-time nurses who are supplementing their clinical income by giving students...
Revered Asian American community leader, educator Franklin Odo dies
Franklin Odo, who helped found the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s ethnic studies program and served as its first permanent director, died last month due to complications from cancer. He was 83. A Kaimukī High School graduate, Odo was also a founding board member of the Japanese...
Want to learn Eskrima? Free Filipino Martial Art class offered at FilCom Center
WAIPAHU (KHON) – Have you heard of “eskrima?” It’s an ancient form of martial art that originated in the Philippines, and in honor of Filipino-American History Month, a free class will be taught at the Filcom Center in Waipahu on Saturday, October 15 from 12:30pm to 2pm. The free class will be taught by the […]
Instruments dating to Hawaiian Kingdom featured in special concert
Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s personal guitar, handcrafted in 1911 by Manuel Nunes, was just one of the musical treasures featured at a unique fundraising event held at Kapiʻolani Community College. Students, faculty and staff, along with community members and ʻukulele enthusiasts worldwide, were treated to...
Voting in Hawaii: dates and deadlines
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The general elections is on its way and so are your mail-in ballots. The City and County of Honolulu voters will have their ballot packets mailed out on Monday and Tuesday. After ballots have been mailed out, all 15 ballot drop boxes will be opened on Tuesday for you to drop them […]
First Hawaii rowing team -- in 50 Years -- headed to international rowing competition
HONOLULU (KITV-4) The first team to represent Hawaii on the international rowing stage in 50 years is leaving for one of the biggest competitions in the world. Ikaika Hawaii says by going to this national regatta they hope to inspire great youth paddlers from throughout Hawaii to explore rowing as a pathway to college and possibly scholarships.
Homelessness on public recreation land on Oʻahu an ongoing problem with few solutions
The shoreline on the western side of O‘ahu’s Sand Island State Recreation Area is intended to be a place for residents and visitors to fish and swim and participate in recreational pursuits. But officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say there’s a long list...
LIST: Halloween and other October events happening
HONOLULU (KHON2) — From haunted houses to a Halloween wiener-dog derby, October is filled with events for you to enjoy with friends and family. As we inch closer to the end of Halloween day here are some events that you can attend this month: Haunted houses and trails: “The Aftermath” Haunted Drive-Through Open every Friday, […]
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii
On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
Hawaii women’s volleyball takes first conference loss to Cal Poly
Hawaii took on Cal Poly in an early battle for first place in the Big West on Saturday evening.
Live blog: Hawaii football vs. Nevada
Hawaii takes the field for the first time since a narrow loss to San Diego State last week.
Hawaii women’s volleyball survives scare from Cal State Bakersfield
Hawaii was taken to five sets but remained undefeated on Friday evening at Cal State Bakersfield.
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
Grappling with boil water advisory, residents on Navy system say they’re ‘not surprised’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 93,000 users on the Navy’s water line remain under a boil water and conservation notice following main breaks Friday. In a media availability, Cmdr. Mark Sohaney of Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam said crews don’t have an estimated time of repair but anticipate having more information by Sunday morning.
