NBC New York
Minimum Wage Workers in New York City Need to Clock Over 100 Hours a Week to Afford Rent
In many major U.S. cities, minimum wage workers need to clock in over 50 hours each week just to be able to afford rent on a one-bedroom home, a recent survey conducted by United Way of the National Capital Area found. In New York City, minimum wage earners would need...
NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Saves 6 Lives After His Own Ends Suddenly at 19
The 19-year-old teacher's aide shot in the head about a block from the elementary school where he had been working saved the lives of six people in four states, including his own, an organ donation group announced Monday. , police said, and the suspect has been charged with murder. Ethan...
NBC New York
Death Mystery Unfolding in NYC After Evidence Upends Murder-Suicide Theory
An apparent murder-suicide that unfolded in Brooklyn early Friday now seems to be a double homicide, authorities said Monday -- though they didn't immediately elaborate on the evidence that turned the case on its head. According to the NYPD, a 61-year-old woman, Delma Mateo, was found stabbed to death in...
NBC New York
Kids Sell Lemonade! Stranger Mocks, Then Chucks Bottle at Little Italy Vendor's Face
Cops are looking for a man they say made fun of a 24-year-old vendor selling lemonade at Little Italy's famed Feast of Gennaro festival, then threw a glass bottle at his head, authorities say. According to police, the stranger stopped in front of the vendor on the second night of...
NBC New York
This NY Fright Is Longest Horror Attraction in the World, Guinness Says
Looking to up the fear factor for Halloween 2022? You don't have to go far. New York is home to the longest terror attraction in the entire world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and the haunt begins in the mid-Hudson Valley's village of Monroe. What's so unique...
NBC New York
Man Shoved to NYC Subway Tracks in Random Attack Helped Up by Witnesses
A man was shoved onto the tracks of a Bronx subway station Saturday morning in what police have called an unprovoked attack. The 26-year-old victim was walking on the platform of the East 149th Street and South Boulevard station, around 11:50 a.m., when he was approached from behind, police said.
NBC New York
Age-Old Friends Say They've Been Kept Apart In Final Days After Judge Rules on Abuse Claims
Inga Eggerud says she just wanted to take care of her longtime elderly friend, Paulette Kohler, in her final years. In March 2021, the 93-year-old, who has no living relatives, designated Eggerud as her power of attorney and her beneficiary. But the management of the rent-controlled Manhattan condominium where Kohler lives suspected something more sinister.
NBC New York
Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Teen on Queens Subway; 15-Year-Old Identified
Police say the gunman who pulled the trigger, firing the fatal gunshot that killed a 15-year-old inside a moving train Friday afternoon has been arrested. Investigators said Jayjon Burnett, of Queens, was riding a crowded A train heading to the borough's Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police said it came after two groups of young people got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.
NBC New York
Thief Attacks Victim From Behind in Daytime NYC $17K Cash Robbery: Police
Dramatic video captured the moment an aggressive robbery suspect made off with a $17,000 haul in broad daylight. Police said a 66-year-old man was approached from behind in Queens on Thursday, pushed to the pavement and then robbed of a bag containing the thousands of dollars in cash. Video released...
NBC New York
NYPD Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun
A New York City mother is demanding answers after her son was shot and killed by four NYPD officers when he allegedly refused to drop a firearm. Joel Capellan died Sunday morning after a barrage of bullets was fired at the 28-year-old whom department officials said refused to drop a gun despite multiple commands from cops.
NBC New York
Teen Assaulted Cop at Deadly Wildwood Car Rally, Police Say
A fourth arrest has been made in connection with the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood that killed two people and injured several others, officials said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, New Jersey, was identified as an individual sought for assaulting an officer at the rally on Sept. 24, 2022, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Robert Regalbuto of the Wildwood Police Department said in a joint release.
NBC New York
4 Teens Shot Outside Long Island House Party; No Suspects in Custody
Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a large house party on Long Island late Saturday night, according to police. Nassau County Police said officers were called to a residence in Freeport just before midnight for reports of a shooting. There they found a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.
NBC New York
Heartbroken NYC Husband Mourns Wife, Mom of 2 After Tragic Ambulance Crash
Friends and family gathered at Maria Martinez's favorite restaurant Friday evening to pray and remember the loving wife and mother tragically lost after back-to-back crashes on Staten Island. Martinez, riding in the back of an ambulance, was on her way to the hospital after being hit by a car Friday...
NBC New York
Man Shot, Then Run Over in Bronx Deadly Drive-By: NYPD
A man shot multiple times and then run over by the alleged gunman died in the Bronx, police said. The Saturday morning drive-by shooting left the 33-year-old man dead on Kelly Street in the Longwood section of the borough. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Officials didn't have much...
NBC New York
Morning Inferno Chars 3-Story NJ Apartment Building, Displaces 66 People
More than five dozen people were forced out of their apartments Friday morning as a devastating blaze tore through a New Jersey apartment building. Smoke and fire were first reported in Passaic around 2 a.m. for what would become a 4-alarm response by multiple fire departments rushing to save the 3-story structure.
NBC New York
Morning Carbon Monoxide Leak at Newark Apartment Sends 11 to Hospital
Eleven people were rushed to New Jersey hospitals Saturday morning due to an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Police got called to an apartment building in Newark on Evergreen Avenue for two people who had passed out. Firefighters responded too, and found even more people in need of help. In total,...
NBC New York
NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting
Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
