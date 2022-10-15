Police say the gunman who pulled the trigger, firing the fatal gunshot that killed a 15-year-old inside a moving train Friday afternoon has been arrested. Investigators said Jayjon Burnett, of Queens, was riding a crowded A train heading to the borough's Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police said it came after two groups of young people got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO