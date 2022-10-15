ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Death Mystery Unfolding in NYC After Evidence Upends Murder-Suicide Theory

An apparent murder-suicide that unfolded in Brooklyn early Friday now seems to be a double homicide, authorities said Monday -- though they didn't immediately elaborate on the evidence that turned the case on its head. According to the NYPD, a 61-year-old woman, Delma Mateo, was found stabbed to death in...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Teen on Queens Subway; 15-Year-Old Identified

Police say the gunman who pulled the trigger, firing the fatal gunshot that killed a 15-year-old inside a moving train Friday afternoon has been arrested. Investigators said Jayjon Burnett, of Queens, was riding a crowded A train heading to the borough's Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue station around 3:45 p.m. when he was shot in the chest. Police said it came after two groups of young people got into a heated argument, which escalated into violence.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Cops Shoot, Kill Man Allegedly Refusing Commands to Drop Gun

A New York City mother is demanding answers after her son was shot and killed by four NYPD officers when he allegedly refused to drop a firearm. Joel Capellan died Sunday morning after a barrage of bullets was fired at the 28-year-old whom department officials said refused to drop a gun despite multiple commands from cops.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Teen Assaulted Cop at Deadly Wildwood Car Rally, Police Say

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood that killed two people and injured several others, officials said. Joshua Bocchino, 19, of Long Branch, New Jersey, was identified as an individual sought for assaulting an officer at the rally on Sept. 24, 2022, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Chief Robert Regalbuto of the Wildwood Police Department said in a joint release.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC New York

4 Teens Shot Outside Long Island House Party; No Suspects in Custody

Four teenagers were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a large house party on Long Island late Saturday night, according to police. Nassau County Police said officers were called to a residence in Freeport just before midnight for reports of a shooting. There they found a 14-year-old boy, two 16-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old girl wounded by gunfire.
FREEPORT, NY
NBC New York

Man Shot, Then Run Over in Bronx Deadly Drive-By: NYPD

A man shot multiple times and then run over by the alleged gunman died in the Bronx, police said. The Saturday morning drive-by shooting left the 33-year-old man dead on Kelly Street in the Longwood section of the borough. Police said it happened around 8 a.m. Officials didn't have much...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Morning Inferno Chars 3-Story NJ Apartment Building, Displaces 66 People

More than five dozen people were forced out of their apartments Friday morning as a devastating blaze tore through a New Jersey apartment building. Smoke and fire were first reported in Passaic around 2 a.m. for what would become a 4-alarm response by multiple fire departments rushing to save the 3-story structure.
PASSAIC, NJ
NBC New York

Morning Carbon Monoxide Leak at Newark Apartment Sends 11 to Hospital

Eleven people were rushed to New Jersey hospitals Saturday morning due to an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Police got called to an apartment building in Newark on Evergreen Avenue for two people who had passed out. Firefighters responded too, and found even more people in need of help. In total,...
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

NJ Family Buries Rising Basketball Star Killed in After School Shooting

Final goodbyes were said in New Jersey for a rising high school basketball star killed by gun violence before he could live out his dream. Family and friends buried Letrell Duncan on Saturday, almost two weeks after the 16-year-old was shot and killed near a family grocery store and schools in East Orange. He was considered one of the top 10 basketball recruits in the state.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy