Mary C. (Conner) Sargent, Hermitage, PA
HERIMATGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary C. Sargent, 92, formerly of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Waters of Wexford in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. Mary was born December 25, 1929, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Catherine (Haugh) and Altamont Conner. After graduating from high school, Mary...
Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” DeMatteo, 97, Thornville, Ohio, formerly of Farrell, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 14, 2022. Mr. DeMatteo was born August 28, 1925, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Nicola and Angeline (DiGiovanni) DiMattio. He was a 1943 graduate...
Stanley Edward Lopez, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Stanley Edward Lopez was born January 9, 1954 in Warren, Ohio to Eugene Lopez and Blanche Holder Cooper. Stanley passed away on Monday, October 3. He was a 1971 high school graduate of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School. He also attended Kent State...
Nicholas Robert Martincic, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Robert Martincic, 87, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Martincic was born on October 17, 1934, in Sharon, a son of the late Nick and Frances (Martinyak) Martincic. He was a graduate of Sharon High...
June M. Martin, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Martin, 87 of Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, formerly of Berlin Center, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center. June, known as Judy was born June 25, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Frances (Buckle) Taylor...
Todd Gregory Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Todd Gregory Allen, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 12, 1955 in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Kenneth Allen and Jacqueline Sweet. He worked in maintenance at Kraft Maid...
Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Balkan. Betty was a true matriarch of her family and the glue that...
Robert Muszinski, Jr., Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Muszinski, Jr., 56, of Masury, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday morning ,October 7, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on April 22, 1966, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Robert Muszinski, Sr. and Cheryl (Sansone) Muszinski-Weiser. As Robert grew up...
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
Olga B. Hoffman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Olga B Hoffman, 94, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 while in hospice care at Shepherd of the Valley. She was born in Fredericktown, Pennsylvania, daughter of Ernest and Maria Battistoli. Following her graduation from East Bethlehem High School, she attended the University of...
Linda K. Gabler, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown – Linda, K. Gabler, 68 passed away Wednesday morning, October 5, 2022 at Canfield Health Care Center. She was born February 2, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri, a daughter of the late Paul and Marie Dettmer Gordon. Linda was a graduate of Halton City High school and went...
Nicholas Stoian, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nicholas Stoian, 71, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born December 1, 1950, a son of the late Nick Stoian and the late Elisabeth Hauke Stoian. Nick graduated from Warren G. Harding High School...
Delores R. Westover, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores R. Westover, 82, of Girard, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born February 10, 1940 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Blair and Dorothy (Heeter) McAnich. Delores had...
Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Mary (Juvancic) Bestic, 97, of the city’s West Side, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born to John and Frances (Knouse) Juvancic on April 23, 1925 in Girard, Ohio. Ginny grew up in the City’s Avon Park Area, along with her three older brothers; John, Raymond and Richard.
Robert E. Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Davis, 71, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022. Mr. Davis was born September 24, 1951, a son to J. D. Davis and Alline Brown. He went to Warren Western Reserve High School and Toledo University. He worked for Davis Construction...
Sandra R. Reed, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack. Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown. She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the...
Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donavon D. “Danny” Brown, age 76 of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 12, 2022 at Greenbriar Health Care Center. Danny was born August 17, 1946 in Canton, Ohio a son of Donavon D., Jr. and Marcella Reckert Brown. In addition to his parents, he was also raised by his stepfather, Leo Bobby, who was very involved in his life.
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania through the day today and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
Andy L. Anderson, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022. He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli. Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.
Westminster snaps slide; Titans roll on Homecoming
Westminster rolled past Thiel 41-6 on Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Westminster snaps slide; Titans roll on Homecoming. Westminster rolled past Thiel 41-6 on Homecoming on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews …. One family is safe thanks to their neighbor after a fire...
