Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
Aaron Rodgers Toes Line On Coaching Criticisms After Loss To Jets
Aaron Rodgers might be as complex as any athlete in the NFL, which is why it came off a bit ironic Sunday as the Packers quarterback called for the struggling Green Bay offense to be “simpler.”. Rodgers stressed it a dozen times during his postgame press conference after losing...
Giants troll haters, Ravens, NFL analysts on Twitter after win over Baltimore
Fans and pundits who doubted them, analysts who picked Baltimore…hell, even the Ravens themselves weren’t immune from some Big Blue braggadocio after a big win Sunday.
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Watch: Tennessee offensive lineman pukes on the field, keeps playing anyways
No. 6 Tennessee offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford was the only Volunteers player feeling sick Saturday. In a viral tweet, he can be seen in the huddle vomiting and then staring down the defense while nodding his head as if taunting his opponents. There was no stoppage of play. It was football at its purest.
Watch: Patriots HC Bill Belichick has awkward encounter with over-anxious rookie DB Brenden Schooler
New England Patriots undrafted rookie DB Brenden Schooler made one of the top plays of his young career on Sunday. With under five minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Schooler recovered a muffed punt, helping seal the Patriots' 38-15 victory over the Cleveland Browns. Still excited after making the...
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark
The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett headed to locker room; Mitchell Trubisky back at quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was brought to the locker room in the team's Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett took a very hard hit and was brought to the locker room after a short visit to the injury tent. He is officially questionable to return, and Mitchell Trubisky is back in at quarterback.
One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded
Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
Eli Manning wants to be NFL owner but isn’t sure Giants are ‘right fit,’ report says
Is Eli Manning ready to walk away from the New York Giants?. That might be the case based on a report by Front Office Sports which indicates the two-time Super Bowl MVP is intrigued by the idea of becoming an NFL owner. “It’s of interest, it’s just got to be...
After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes expects to score every time he touches the ball. He expects to win every time he steps on the field. So when the Chiefs quarterback threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Bills to escape with a 24-20 victory over Kansas City, there was a quiet sense of shock inside Arrowhead Stadium — as if Chiefs fans, who had grown so accustomed to winning, couldn’t believe Mahomes and Co. had come up short.
Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After five straight losing seasons and three coaching changes, the New York Giants are doing the unexpected under first-year coach Brian Daboll. They are finding ways to win. The Giants (5-1) stunned another opponent as Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon...
Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss
Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans
HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo
The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
Watch: Giants DE Kayvon Thibodeaux cries tears of joy after win over Ravens
The New York Giants continue to be one of the surprise teams in the NFL. On Sunday, the Giants upset Lamar Jackson and the visiting Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, improving to 5-1 on the season. Giants first-round pick, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, posted his first career sack, stripping Jackson of the...
Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season
At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season. Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.
