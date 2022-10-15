ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from ESPN's Ryan Clark

The Baltimore Ravens are back to .500 on the season, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson is back on Twitter as a result. The Ravens fell in Week 6 to the underdog New York Giants, losing by a 24-20 final. Though Baltimore led 20-10 in the fourth quarter, they allowed the Giants to score 14 points unanswered to finish off the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

One Panthers Player Considered A Lock To Be Traded

Right after they got blown out on Sunday by the San Francisco 49ers, 37-15, the Carolina Panthers seemed ready to strap their roster with dynamite and blow it up. They fired head coach Matt Rhule, and now rumor has it they’re receiving lots of calls from other teams about some of their key players.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes expects to score every time he touches the ball. He expects to win every time he steps on the field. So when the Chiefs quarterback threw an interception in the final minute Sunday, allowing the Bills to escape with a 24-20 victory over Kansas City, there was a quiet sense of shock inside Arrowhead Stadium — as if Chiefs fans, who had grown so accustomed to winning, couldn’t believe Mahomes and Co. had come up short.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Blame directed at Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury after Cardinals latest loss

Add the Arizona Cardinals to the list of dysfunctional NFL offenses. They lost to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and are averaging 12.7 points in their past three losses. The defense is only allowing 19.7 points during the same span. Kyler Murray signed a contract extension worth $230.5M over five...
NFL
Yardbarker

AFC South Trade? What ESPN Says Texans Should Send Titans

HOUSTON — With a quarter of the NFL season kicking off on Sunday, Week 6 marks the beginning of the league's in-season trade window. This time last season, the Houston Texans were heavily involved in the rumor mill due to the Deshaun Watson saga. But despite moving on from their biggest trade asset in franchise history in March, the Texans could still make a move that could help expedite their rebuild.
HOUSTON, TX
Empire Sports Media

Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo

The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Predicting Raiders Record for Rest of the Season

At 1-4 coming out of their bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders have major ground to make up if they hope to contend for the playoffs this season. Fortunately for them, their schedule for the rest of the season offers immediate opportunity for quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby and the rest of the Raiders to get right back in the hunt.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy