Alex Rodriguez torches Yankees for “ridiculous” Aaron Judge strategy
Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has traditionally defended old-school baseball: bunts, sacrifice flies, moving runners, hit and run, starting pitchers covering most of the game, and other situations that are slowly changing in MLB. This approach or philosophy is extensive to lineup construction. With Yankees’ star Aaron Judge...
3 Dodgers who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
Not everyone from the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers is likely to return next season. Which three Dodgers will not be back in 2023 and where will they go?. The 2022 Dodgers had it all — arguably one of the best teams in regular-season history loaded with talent thanks to an ownership willing to spend and a previously-stocked farm system. Then, they ran into the San Diego Padres buzzsaw.
Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch
The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
Bruce Sutter dead at 69: Hall of Fame pitcher who won World Series in 1980s sadly dies
BRUCE SUTTER has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The Hall of Fame pitcher's death was announced on Thursday morning. Sutter was a member of St Louis Cardinals' 1982 World Series winning team. He played in Major League Baseball from 1976 to 1988 with three different teams. The...
MLB・
Bryce Harper had awesome reaction to Phillies’ electric crowd
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia was absolutely electric for Game 3 of the NLDS between the Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Friday. Bryce Harper loved what he saw from the Philly faithful. The Phillies were hosting their first playoff game since 2011, and the park was completely...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Padres stunning Dodgers in NLDS
The Los Angeles Dodgers were 22 games better than the San Diego Padres during the regular season and handily won the regular season series against their National League West rivals to the south, taking 14 of 19 games. But that success did not translate over into the National League Division Series.
Padres Scene & Heard: Petco Park crowd roars its approval
After a 16-year wait, boisterous fans let it all out with chants and cheers at Petco Park in pressure-packed postseason game against Dodgers
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins had an epic bat spike after absolutely crushing a 3-run homer
Rhys Hoskins absolutely opened the floodgates for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon. Nursing a 1-0 lead in Game 3 of the NLDS over the NL East pennant-winning Atlanta Braves, Hoskins stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third with one out and runners on first and second. Rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made the mistake of delivering a fastball down the middle of the plate.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Cody Bellinger ‘Upset’ Over Not Being In Dodgers Lineup For Game 4
Although the San Diego Padres started Joe Musgrove in Game 4 of the 2022 National League Division Series, manager Dave Roberts opted not to include Cody Bellinger or Joey Gallo in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. The decision went against conventional wisdom and broke the platoon the Dodgers utilized throughout...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Expects Mookie Betts to Be Fine Offensively
He trusts his leadoff hitter to rise to the challenge.
Unbelievable! Guardians win 6-5 in bottom of 9th inning
ans are ready to get back in action for Game 3 against the Yankees on their home field Saturday evening.
FOX Sports
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
'This is what I dreamed of': One win from NLCS, $300 million 3B Manny Machado has Padres ready to party
San Diego leads 2-1 in the NLDS over the Los Angeles Dodgers after their win on Friday night at Petco Park.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to insane in-the-park playoff home run
When October rolls around in Major League Baseball, any sort of home run will understandably get some attention around the nation. But when the Philadelphia Phillies took on the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday afternoon, an inside-the-park home run from Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto stole the show.
FanSided
