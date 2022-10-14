Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Belgian woman in her 20s 'euthanized' after suffering mental trauma in Brussels airport bombing
Shanti De Corte, 23, survived the 2016 Brussels airport bombing but suffered from depression and anxiety in the years since, choosing to be euthanized earlier this year.
Member of public drags Just Stop Oil protester from road as group halt traffic in Shoreditch
A man dragged a Just Stop Oil protester off a road in Shoreditch, London, as the group halted traffic on their fifteenth day of action on Saturday, 15 October.“You all use fuel in some way or another. How do you think you got your iPhones?” the man says before dragging two of the group from the tarmac on Great Eastern Street.Activists staged the roadblock to demand the government “halts all new oil and gas licenses and consents” a day after group members threw soup onto Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting.Sign up for our newsletters.
‘Everyone struggled’: life in UK’s unregulated supported housing
When Mark*, 32, first moved into supported accommodation in Birmingham, other tenants would steal his plates and cutlery from the kitchen, and people would knock on his door daily asking for drugs. “There was no support. Someone would come in but they did nothing. They didn’t go into your cupboard...
Covid cases surge across UK again as one in 35 people in England now has virus
Covid cases in the UK have risen again, with one in 35 people in England now having the virus. It is the fourth consecutive increase in England.The rise means the total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 1.7 million in the week to 3 October, up 31 per cent from 1.3 million in the previous week.In England, the estimated number of people testing positive was 1,513,700, equating to 2.78 per cent of the population.Infections increased in all regions of England in the latest week, except for the northeast, where the trend...
It's a good time to be an American in Britain, as the pound declines in value
A stumbling British pound and surging U.S. dollar have left Brits feeling glum and plenty of Americans feeling gleeful.
BBC
Cambridge City Council wrongly believed flats had one bedroom
A council will have to spend an extra £640,000 on a plan to redevelop 1950s flats after finding some had more bedrooms than previously thought. The 32 homes, on Fanshawe Road, in Cambridge, are set to be replaced by 93 "new sustainable homes" in a near £28m project announced in June.
Here’s my plan for growth, Liz Truss: rejoin the EU and let its citizens work here
First the dynamic duo, Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng, were going to “hit the ground running”; then they claimed they hadn’t prepared the ground they were going to hit. What their marriage of culpable ignorance and arrogance in fact achieved was something greeted with astonishment not only by them, but worldwide: they hit the pound running.
BBC
Bank of England chief warns of fresh interest rate hike
The governor of the Bank of England has warned interest rates may need to rise by more than previously expected. Speaking in Washington, Andrew Bailey said "inflationary pressures" meant a "stronger response" could be needed from the Bank than thought in August. The next rate rise decision is on 3...
South African police conduct mass raid in Cape Town crime hotspot
CAPE TOWN, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rifles in hand and dogs in tow, hundreds of uniformed police descended on townships and settlements in Cape Town for a two-day raid on one of South Africa's most violent areas.
Firm that ran criticised UK youth jail awarded contract for asylum centre
Exclusive: MTC, which ran Rainsbrook youth jail, now providing security at Manston asylum seekers’ facility
BBC
Gloucester City Council crack down on fly-tipping and littering
More than 1,700 people have been fined over the last two years for littering and fly-tipping in Gloucester. Gloucester City Council's latest figures show £83,260 has been paid in fixed penalty notices. In 2019, the council entered into a contract with 3GS to tackle environmental crime, including littering and...
BBC
Homelessness: Breckland Council to buy 11 properties
Some £1.6m is to be spent on on buying 11 properties for homeless and vulnerable people in part of Norfolk. The investment by Breckland Council will allow the district to buy a collection of properties in Thetford and Dereham. The ruling Conservatives said it would reduce the local authority's...
New figures show extent of hunger crisis facing schoolchildren
London has the highest proportion of children in poverty who do not receive free school meals according to regional data released as part of the Feed the Future campaign.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereAround 210,000 pupils in London live in households that rely on universal credit but miss out on free school meals - because their parents earn more than the restrictive threshold of £7,400 (excluding benefits) a year. This equates to 41 per cent of all children in the capital living in poverty.This compares to 100,000 pupils in poverty being denied in the North...
BBC
Economic arguments for independent Scotland set out
Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled a paper outlining the economic argument for Scotland leaving the UK. Here are some of the key points she raised:. Scotland would continue to use the pound before moving to a new currency "when the time is right" and look to join the European Union. Independence...
The King to meet with refugee families in Aberdeen
The King will meet with families settled in Aberdeen from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan as part of a programme to re-settle refugees in the city.On Monday, the monarch will hear how Aberdeen City Council programmes have supported people as well as meet with local dignitaries including Inna Skvortsova, the lead welcome hub officer and a Ukrainian woman who arrived earlier this year as part of the Ukrainian resettlement programme and now has a full-time role at the council.He will join a reception in the Town and County Hall in the Town House where he will meet Afghan, Syrian and Ukrainian...
BBC
Royal Cornwall Hospital: Care plan change aims to ease bed-blocking
A home assessment programme is being introduced for Royal Cornwall Hospital patients in an attempt to ease bed-blocking. It means care packages will be created after patients are discharged instead of while they are in hospital. Nearly 130 beds are occupied by patients who have finished treatment and are waiting...
BBC
London rents: Competition for homes pushes up prices
Renters in London are facing higher costs as competition for properties drives up prices, data has shown. Rising demand for homes combined with a falling supply has caused prices to increase to levels higher than before the pandemic, when average rent fell. Areas of outer London have seen the largest...
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
BBC
Covid cases rise as one in 37 has virus in UK
The latest estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest one in 37 people in the UK has coronavirus, a rise from one in 50 the week before. Experts warn of a "notable rise" in older people in England and Wales. They say vaccines are the best defence against...
